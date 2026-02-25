Limited Spaces Available: Apply by 27 February 2026 for the Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy
The aim of this Master’s degree is to support the development of the next generation of leaders in the international sphere. Upon successful completion of the UOC–UNITAR programme, graduates are equipped to address issues related to foreign engagement across diverse geographical contexts and institutional settings, advancing their professional careers with confidence and competence.
Today, UOC has over 90,000 registered students in 132 countries, reflecting the global scope and reach of its academic approach. Alumni of this joint programme have gone on to work in international organizations, government institutions, NGOs and the private sector.
“The programme helped me to understand the UN system better, and obviously the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as a multilateral organization.”
Natalia Donoho, Head of Space Programme, WMO
