Brothers Tick Kits Expands Internationally, Launching on Amazon in Canada and Mexico

Twin Brother’s Mission-Driven Tick Removal Brand Now Available Across North America, with 100% of Proceeds Supporting Lyme Disease Research and Advocacy

Launching in Canada and Mexico is not just a business milestone for my brother and me, it’s a step towards helping families everywhere feel safer and more supported throughout the Americas.” — Jack Goodreau

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers Tick Kits , the purpose-driven tick removal brand founded by brothers Jack and Will Goodreau, has officially launched on Amazon in Canada and Mexico, marking its first international expansion across North America.The expansion allows families, outdoor enthusiasts, pet owners, and travelers in Canada and Mexico to access a safe, easy-to-use tick removal solution — while also supporting critical Lyme disease research, supporting children with tick borne diseases, and advocacy efforts.Unlike traditional tick removal tools, Brothers Tick Kits is built on a mission beyond the product. All proceeds support the LivLyme Foundation , a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research, increasing awareness, caring for children, improving diagnostics, and accelerating innovation in tick-borne disease prevention and care.“Lyme disease has affected our family in a very real way. Launching in Canada and Mexico is not just a business milestone for my brother and me, it’s a step towards helping families everywhere feel safer and more supported throughout the Americas," said founder Jack Goodreau.Addressing a Growing Public Health ConcernTick populations and tick-borne illnesses continue to expand geographically across North America due to environmental and climate shifts. Early and proper tick removal remains one of the most important first steps in Lyme and tick-borne disease prevention.Brothers Tick Kits are designed to provide a simple, effective, and travel-ready solution that empowers individuals to act quickly — while contributing to long-term change through nonprofit funding.What Sets Brothers Tick Kits Apart-Safe and easy-to-use tick removal tools-Compact, family-friendly, and travel-ready design-Founded by twin brothers who are personally impacted by their sister suffering from tick-borne diseases-100% of proceeds support nonprofit research and advocacy-Every purchase directly funds awareness, innovation, children’s treatments, and patient support initiativesLaunching on Amazon Canada and Amazon Mexico is a major milestone for the company and shows its commitment to expanding awareness across borders.Brothers Tick Kits remain available in the United States on Amazon and at Brotherstickkits.com.Protect Yourself. Protect Others. Always Check for Ticks.

