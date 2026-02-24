Attorney General Hanaway Announces Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Sentrell Wilson has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Candice Richie, who was murdered in Columbia in 2000. A Boone County Grand Jury indicted Mr. Wilson following a joint investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Section and the Columbia Police Department, who traveled to South Carolina to apprehend Mr. Wilson.

“Whether it is a 26-year-old cold case or a crime committed yesterday, my Office will never stop fighting for victims,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Our commitment to justice for Missouri families does not expire. We will continue to partner with local law enforcement to provide additional resources and expertise to cold case investigations.”

In early 2025, a renewed focus on this case occurred after a member of the victim’s family met with the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson, and officials from the Attorney General’s Office. From those meetings, the Attorney General’s Office, along with the Columbia Police Department, resumed the investigation into the murder, and Wilson was subsequently arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

“We do not give up on victims. No matter how many years pass, we will keep working to bring violent offenders to justice and provide answers to the families left behind,” said Columbia Police Department Lieutenant Matt Gremore.

In addition, the FBI and the Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, Crime Lab assisted with the renewed investigation, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the arrest.

“We’re grateful to have the assistance and expertise of the Attorney General’s Office cold case specialists on this case,” said Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson. “Through cross-agency collaboration, we hope to bring a measure of closure to the family and justice to the victim.”

Wilson is in the process of being extradited to Missouri. A Boone County judge has set Wilson’s bond at no bond. The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Wilson are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Since taking office, Attorney General Hanaway has made reducing violent crime her top priority. The Attorney General’s Office encourages local prosecutors across Missouri to request assistance, especially in complex, high-profile cases. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is able to lend experienced attorneys, investigators, and resources to collaboratively support law enforcement in our joint pursuit of justice.