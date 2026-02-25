Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia Launches Illinois America 250 Passport, Inviting Visitors to Experience History on Site

Illinois America 250 Passport to Illinois

With the new passports, travelers are encouraged to explore Illinois heritage sites and the small-town stories that shaped America during its 250th anniversary.

This passport turns a commemoration into a journey. It gives visitors a reason to travel through the state... it invites people to slow down, stay awhile, and connect with the communities they visit.” — Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia has announced the local launch of the Illinois America 250 "Passport to Illinois", a statewide travel experience commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, by encouraging visitors to explore Illinois community-by-community — starting right here in Macomb.The limited-edition passport transforms history from something people read about into something they actively experience. Travelers explore participating locations across Illinois while discovering the places where the American story unfolded — not only in major cities, but in small towns like Macomb that shaped the nation’s ideals.“This passport turns a commemoration into a journey,” said Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia. “It gives visitors a reason to travel throughout the state, but more importantly, it invites people to slow down, stay awhile, and connect with the communities they visit.”The plan for Macomb and across Forgottonia is to distribute the passports directly to visitors, promote them through local businesses and museums, and build itineraries that connect multiple communities in one trip. Passports will be available in limited supply, on a first-come, first-served basis, and visitors can pick them up at both the Western Illinois Museum and also the lobby of the Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia offices inside the historic Amtrak Train Depot.A Statewide Story Told Through Local CommunitiesThe Illinois America 250 "Passport to Illinois" connects destinations across multiple Illinois regions, highlighting diverse stories that together form the American experience — from frontier expansion and civic debate to civil rights movements and cultural innovation.For Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia, the program is an opportunity to showcase Western Illinois as an essential part of that story.History didn’t happen in just one place. It happened everywhere — including in communities like Macomb where national ideas were discussed in courthouses, neighborhoods, and public squares.Experience America 250 in MacombVisitors picking up the passport in Macomb will find a place where the national story feels personal — woven into historic streets, landmarks, and interactive experiences. While the only official location in Macomb included in the Illinois America 250 Passport is the Western Illinois Museum, which preserves regional artifacts, stories, and voices that bring local history to life, the community is building itineraries encouraging travelers to extend their stay and explore multiple heritage sites throughout the region.Located in Western Illinois, Macomb offers a compelling mix of history, culture, and hands-on experiences tied to the American story. Macomb is located near the historic Route 66, offering a natural stop on a Midwestern roadtrip – connecting travelers to the people, places, and stories that shaped a nation. Other local historical experiences that visitors can explore include:Walk in Lincoln’s footsteps through the Looking for Lincoln self-guided tour, featuring documented speaking locations from his 1858 Senate race and the nation’s only Living Lincoln Topiary Monument, connecting visitors directly to the ideas and relationships that shaped his leadership.Play Macombopoly, the world’s largest life-size Monopoly-style game built across the historic Downtown Courthouse Square, honoring Macomb native Elizabeth “Lizzie” Magie and her 1904 creation, The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly.Explore Underground Railroad and Civil Rights history, including locations and stories of freedom seekers sheltered in McDonough County and hometown Civil Rights leader C.T. Vivian, a key strategist for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.Discover historic downtown Macomb, centered around a traditional Midwestern courthouse square and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The area features preserved 19th-century architecture, locally owned businesses, public art, murals featuring cultural / historic icons and a famed Courthouse as a centerpiece that reflect the community’s history and character.Learn about local music heritage, rooted in the legacy of saxophonist “Big” Al Sears, a Macomb native who performed with Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton, as well as other legends including Little Richard and Chuck Berry. His famed career reflects the region’s connection to early jazz through the foundations of Rock ‘n’ Roll and is demonstrated annually at the Al Sears Music Festival in September.Together, these sites form a self-guided tour that encourages visitors to explore multiple stops, stay longer, and experience how small communities like Macomb helped shape the American story. Visitors can utilize Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia’s Digital Tourism Map to explore Experiences, Points of Interest, Routes, and more to make the most of their trip.Encouraging Travel — and Local PrideAmerica 250 is a once-in-a-generation moment. This initiative is designed to build civic pride, strengthen regional tourism, and help communities share their role in the nation’s past and future. Every community, including Macomb, has a role, and every visitor has a reason to participate. For more trip ideas, planning tools, and to explore America 250 in Macomb, visit www.visitforgottonia.com

