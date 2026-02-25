Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County Celebrates 65 Years of Defending the Potential of Local Youth

Marking over six decades of transformational mentorship, the organization highlights new research proving the lifelong impact of one-to-one relationships.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County , is proud to announce 2026 marks its 65th anniversary, a milestone representing over half a century of transformational one-to-one mentoring relationships. Since its founding in 1961, the organization has grown from a grassroots effort into a vital community resource, matching thousands of "Littles" with dedicated "Bigs" to ensure every child has the support they need to achieve their full potential. For almost 20 years, the organization has also served military youth through their Operation Bigs program."Celebrating 65 years is about more than a span of time; it is a celebration of the tens of thousands of lives that have been forever changed by a consistent, caring mentoring relationship," says Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. "At Big Brothers Big Sisters, we believe every child is born with incredible potential. Our role is to defend that potential by providing the support and mentorship needed to ignite their promise and open opportunities for their greatest possible future."For over six decades, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has served as a bridge between San Diego neighborhoods, uniting the community by connecting adults with young people, who would have never met otherwise. Mentorship builds a social infrastructure based on human connections that create ripple effects extending far beyond individual relationships. This legacy is built on thousands of individual success stories—from first outings at local parks to high school graduation ceremonies and long-term adult friendships. As the organization looks toward the future, it is anchoring its mission in rigorous new evidence that confirms the deep, long-term impact of these one-to-one connections.The organization is highlighting the findings of the 2025 Youth Relationships Study (YRS), a four-year randomized control trial funded by Arnold Ventures. This study followed 1,353 youth across the country to measure the specific outcomes of the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring model. The results provide concrete proof that professional, one-to-one support is a critical and cost-efficient solution to the modern challenges facing today’s youth."The 2025 Youth Relationships Study provides hard evidence for what we see in our matches every day, that mentorship is a powerful, preventative solution to the challenges our youth face," says Rose. "We are not just a social program; we are a proven intervention that improves youth mental health, increases graduation rates, and builds a more resilient workforce. BBBS provides a scalable, cost-effective investment with proven returns."The study found that youth paired with a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters were 57% less likely to drop out of high school and showed a significant increase in school attendance. The impact on mental health was equally profound, with mentored youth reporting 41% fewer instances of suicidal thoughts and a 42% decrease in recurring substance use. These findings are further supported by economic data from Harvard University and the U.S. Treasury Department, which indicates that long-term mentorship can increase a child’s future adult earnings by 15%, effectively closing the economic gap for underserved youth.Despite this legacy of success, we have a gap, as one in three young people are growing up without access to a mentor. Currently, hundreds of children—predominantly boys—remain on a local waitlist, waiting for someone to come alongside them as they face life’s challenges. The organization is specifically seeking male volunteers, particularly men of color or Spanish-speaking. Many matches participate in their Sports Bigs program, which provides fun activities that expose youth to a variety of activities throughout San Diego."Our mission is only possible because of the steadfast commitment of our volunteer ‘Bigs’, donors, board and community partners who have stood with us," says Rose. "You are ‘the village’ in action. However, our work is far from over. With hundreds of children still waiting for a mentor who sees their promise, we invite more San Diegans to join us and help write the success stories for the next generation."About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyBig Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Since 1961, the agency has served the San Diego community by matching adult volunteers with children ages 7 through 21, defending the potential inherent in every child. For more information on how to volunteer or donate, please visit https://sdbigs.org/

