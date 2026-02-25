Gila River Resorts & Casinos Unveils Chapter Two of Its Vegas Residency at Wild Horse Pass, '88' with Robin Thicke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After igniting the stage with January’s sold-out, high-voltage performance by 50 Cent, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is turning the page to a sultrier, more sophisticated second act.February welcomes 88 by Robin Thicke, an electrifying reimagination of the classic Gatsby-era supper club, infused with modern Vegas glamour. Set inside The Showroom, the venue will transform into an intimate, vintage-inspired showroom where old-school elegance meets cutting-edge production. Think candlelit allure, immersive visuals, and a stage designed to dissolve the distance between artist and audience.The series was conceptualized by Producer Matthew Gavin in collaboration with multi-platinum recording artist Robin Thicke and his manager Chris Knight. The events are produced by Gavin’s LA-based Capture Studio Group,Across two unforgettable evenings, Thicke will deliver a carefully curated set blending his chart-topping classics with exclusive previews from his forthcoming album. The result is a show that honors the hits fans love while unveiling the next chapter of his artistry. 88 isn’t just a concert, it’s a fully realized experience.“I’ve always loved the energy of an intimate room,” says Thicke. “When you can really feel the audience and bring them into the music, it changes everything. I’m excited to share some classics and introduce new music in a setting like this.”“We created this residency series to bring a new caliber of entertainment to Arizona,” says Dominic Orozco, President and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “With 88, we’re leaning into intimacy, atmosphere, and artistry — giving guests a chance to experience Robin Thicke in a way only Gila River can deliver. We’re beyond excited to bring this to our guests.”The Winter Vegas Residency culminates March 21 & 22 with the return of the high-energy Drai’s Nightclub pop-up — featuring powerhouse performances by Trey Songz, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz, and the legendary Snoop Dogg.Together, they’ll close out a bold three-month run that reimagines the Vegas residency experience in the heart of Arizona.Tickets are available at www.PlayAtGila.com Event Details88 Featuring Robin ThickeFebruary 27 & 28Wild Horse Pass Resort & CasinoMedia Contact:Janell Barrett-Jones / The Scarlet Agency / JBJ@TheScarletAgency.com / 917.512.3055

