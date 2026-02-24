Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (02-24-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for February 24, 2026. The data discussed in this report were primarily collected between Wednesday, February 18 and Sunday, February 22.

Steelhead continued to be caught at good rates throughout the Upper Salmon River last week, although catch rates appeared to slow over the weekend due to a cold front that moved through the area later in the week. On Sunday, anglers were spread out from below the Middle Fork Salmon River to above the East Fork Salmon River. Because it is still early in the year, we have not yet started interviewing anglers upstream of the East Fork, but weather permitting, we will begin monitoring that area this week. Boat angler effort was lower than two weekends ago, with most boat anglers observed near Salmon or between Challis and Ellis.

Bank angler effort remained very light downstream of the Middle Fork last week in location code 14, and only three interviews were obtained, with no reported catch. Anglers interviewed between the Middle Fork and North Fork in location code 15 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed between North Fork and the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed between the Lemhi and Pahsimeroi rivers in location code 17 averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed between the Pahsimeroi and East Fork Salmon rivers in location code 18 averaged 8 hours per steelhead caught. Two interviews were obtained near Challis from anglers who fished Sunday morning upstream of the East Fork in location code 19, which resulted in an average catch rate of 10 hours per steelhead.