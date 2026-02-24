Oceanside Bombers Launch Community Advisory Board (CAB) to Deepen Community Engagement Across North County San Diego

Oceanside Coastline Purchase Your Oceanisde Bombers Tickets

Respected leaders in healthcare, media, public safety, real estate, and downtown revitalization will guide partnerships, programming, and a fan-first focus

I’ve seen firsthand how a well-led team, well-connected to its community, can open doors and ignite local pride. With the CAB, we ensure that we listen first and build real partnerships.” — Terence Webster, Community Advisory Board (CAB) Member.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers—Oceanside's very first professional sports team, proudly made in the city—are excited to share the news about the formation of their Community Advisory Board (CAB). This wonderful group of trusted local leaders will offer valuable advice, feedback, and guidance to help connect with the community, develop programs, and build strategic partnerships as the team gears up for its very first season.Playing in Arena Football One (AF1) and set to delight fans at Frontwave Arena, the Bombers are passionately building a community-first model that aims to deliver meaningful benefits beyond game-day entertainment.The CAB is here to back up the Bombers' core values—Community First, Youth Development, Local Pride, and Collaboration—helping ensure the team's growth is closely aligned with the people, neighborhoods, and local economy of Oceanside.Meet the Community Advisory Board Members:Alejandro Paz, MD, MPH — President, Graybill Medical Group: A dedicated family medicine doctor and public health advocate, Dr. Paz has spent decades expanding access to care and supporting community well-being. His leadership experience and community activism are invaluable for developing credible health and wellness programs, athlete- and family-support initiatives, and partnerships focused on prevention and education.He will also be involved with the team's nonprofit, the Take Flight Foundation, which is set to support youth programs and educational initiatives.Kirk Whisler — Publisher, North County Informador: As the publisher of a weekly bilingual publication serving many Latino families across North County San Diego, Kirk brings a strong passion for engaging with diverse community members—especially those who have traditionally been underserved by mainstream media. His focus on health, education, financial empowerment, and civic engagement aligns beautifully with the Bombers' community-first mission, fostering connections in both English and Spanish.This approach will make it easier to reach and inspire youth, families, and community partners, creating a more inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for everyone in Oceanside and beyond.Willie Buchanon — Team Ambassador, Buchanon & Associates Professional Real Estate Services: A beloved figure from the local sports scene and a passionate community advocate, Willie combines athletic excellence with heartfelt mentorship. With highlights like being named NFL Rookie of the Year (1972) and induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Willie's accomplishments inspire young athletes and underline the Bombers' commitment to instilling character, opportunity, and motivation.Beyond sports, he founded a youth health awareness foundation focused on goal-setting and making healthy choices—helping shape programs that motivate and support local students and families.Terence Webster — Police and Fire Commission Member, City of Oceanside: A proud USMC veteran, Terence offers insight into public safety and civic governance through his service on the City of Oceanside Police and Fire Commission. His experience helps ensure the team's community activities promote safety, trust, and a strong connection with residents.Angie Leonard — Co-Representative to AF1 League; CEO, MainStreet Oceanside: Angie brings a wealth of experience in downtown economic development, community events, and collaborative problem-solving. With over 20 years of leadership experience, she excels at building strategic partnerships and creating programs that deliver real, lasting benefits to the community.Her involvement ties the Bombers to the ongoing revitalization and vibrancy of downtown Oceanside—turning game-day excitement into pride and economic growth. She also represents the team on the AF1 league.Robert Holley — Co-Representative to AF1 League, Leader of the Bombers' 9th Man Club, and enthusiastic supporter of the team in the community. Robert manages the 9th Man Club, a fun fan engagement program that fosters leadership and loyalty through perks and rewards.Why the CAB Matters:The CAB embodies the Bombers' commitment that success isn't just about winning games but about building community, opening up opportunities for youth, and strengthening local partnerships. With leaders from healthcare, media, youth mentorship, public safety, business, and regional storytelling, the CAB aims to help develop inclusive, trustworthy programs that truly connect with and serve North County San Diego's residents.About the Oceanside Bombers:The Oceanside Bombers are a proud professional arena football team dedicated to making a positive impact in the community—from youth programs and collaborations to family-friendly events that bring everyone together.About Arena Football One (AF1):AF1 represents the exciting league in which the Bombers will compete, helping expand professional arena football's presence, including in California, with Oceanside at the heart of it all.

