PVH to supply best selling Tracker-AxoneDuo Infinity in Southern Africa with 105 MW Du Plessis Dam Project

SOUTH AFRICA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ) has been selected as the exclusive solar tracker supplier for the Du Plessis Dam PV2 facility, a 105 MW solar photovoltaic project located near De Aar, in the Emthanjeni Local Municipality of South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Developed by Mulilo Renewable Energy and built by Aurex Constructors, the plant is expected to generate approximately 248 GWh of clean electricity annually, contributing to the country’s energy transition and enhancing grid stability in one of its most dynamic renewable regions.PVH will supply its AxoneDuo Infinity tracking system, a multi-row solution specifically engineered to maximize solar energy capture in high-radiation and extreme weather environments. The technology enables continuous, precise solar alignment throughout the day, improving the facility’s overall efficiency and long-term performance. Its robust design ensures optimal operation even under the challenging conditions typical of the South African desert climate.The successful deployment of this project is the result of close collaboration between key players in the energy value chain. Mulilo, one of South Africa’s most innovative independent power producers, is pioneering an aggregator model to bring renewable energy to market efficiently. Aurex Constructors, with a proven track record in large-scale infrastructure, is leading the EPC execution. The project reached financial close in March 2025, with Etana Energy confirmed as the offtaker. Grid connection will be made through the Kestrel Main Transmission Substation, a strategic infrastructure component developed by Mulilo to unlock additional renewable capacity in the region.This milestone further expands PVH’s footprint across Southern Africa. According to the 2025 Wood Mackenzie report, PVH has become the leading supplier of solar trackers in the region, delivering hundreds of megawatts of tracking solutions for utility-scale projects. The Du Plessis Dam PV2 project adds to a growing list of successful collaborations that underline PVH’s commitment to tailored innovation, operational reliability, and long-term partnership in key global markets.Alvaro Casado Portuondo, CRO for AMEA at PVH, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“We are proud to support Mulilo and Aurex Constructors on this landmark initiative, which further strengthens PVH’s long-standing presence in South Africa. Our advanced AxoneDuo Infinity tracker will ensure maximum energy yield and reliability under the region’s challenging conditions.With the solar market in South Africa expanding rapidly, experience and reliability have become the foundation for turning ambitious renewable projects into lasting success stories. PVH, with the largest installed base and track record in the region, continues to lead through consistency, on-time delivery, and full compliance with project requirements.Our commitment goes beyond supplying trackers, we partner with our clients to ensure each project becomes a long-term success story for all stakeholders.”Stuart KentPeter Pelser, Chief Development EOfficer of Aurex Constructors, also recognized the importance of PVH’s contribution:“PVH’s tracking technology brings measurable value to the Du Plessis Dam PV2 project. Their expertise and high-performance systems align perfectly with our ambition to deliver reliable, efficient renewable infrastructure to the South African market. Just as important, PVH proved to be a consistently reliable partner, communicating transparently throughout the manufacturing process and enabling us to integrate their timeline seamlessly into our project schedule. That level of clarity and dependability strengthens execution certainty and ultimately contributes to successful, on time delivery for all stakeholders. [Optional: Add further comment about collaboration or future partnership.]”The Du Plessis Dam PV2 development represents a significant step forward in expanding South Africa’s renewable energy landscape, reinforcing the strategic role of solar power in the country’s future energy mix. PVH is proud to contribute to this transformation through cutting-edge technology and close industry collaboration.About PV Hardware: At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects. As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 40 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.About Aurex ConstructorsAurex Constructors is a leading provider of EPC, Construction, Turnaround, and Maintenance solutions, with more than 40 years of experience supporting some of the most significant players in the energy sector. With operations in South Africa, Mozambique, and Namibia, Aurex delivers endtoend project solutions across the energy value chain, spanning conventional, transitional, and fastgrowing markets.As a 100% South African owned and managed company with 51% black ownership, Aurex is committed to enabling a sustainable energy future. Our highly skilled teams specialise in delivering agile, innovative solutions that support the continent’s evolving energy needs, from utilityscale renewable developments to critical infrastructure upgrades that enhance energy security and resilience.Driven by a strong culture of excellence, responsibility, and longterm regional impact, Aurex continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive energy landscape across Africa. We strive for excellence.

