JMG Studios Opens February 26 in Houston's Museum District With Concert Hall-Grade Infrastructure

Houston's only private facility housing a Yamaha DCFX concert grand opens February 26 - bringing world-class production to the Museum District.

Houston's creative community has always deserved this. JMG Studios exists because this city's talent is extraordinary. Now we finally have a home that reflects that.” — Jade Simmons, Founder & CEO, Jade Media Global

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston's creative economy gains a powerful new anchor with the February 26 grand opening of JMG Studios , a world-class, million-dollar recording and content creation facility in the prestigious Museum District. The facility at 4203 Yoakum Boulevard, inside the landmark Campanile building, steps from the Menil Collection and within a mile of Rice University — directly supports the City of Houston's initiative to retain local artists and establish Houston as an international destination for content producers.Developed by Jade Media Global in partnership with 3Wire Creative , JMG Studios addresses a persistent gap in Houston's creative infrastructure. For years, Houston's artists, corporations, and content creators have traveled to Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin for premium production capabilities. JMG Studios eliminates that barrier, bringing top-tier coastal market capabilities to the heart of the Museum District."Houston's creative community has always deserved this and I am so excited that the moment is finally here. JMG Studios exists because this city's talent is extraordinary, and now we finally have a home that reflects that. Come create here. This is yours." - Jade Simmons, CEO, Jade Media Global | Yamaha Artist & International Keynote SpeakerThe facility features three specialty studios supported by onsite engineers, broadcast-quality video production capabilities, and a Yamaha DCFX 9-foot concert grand piano, Yamaha's flagship model, combining the CFX concert grand with advanced recording/playback technology. Fewer than 2 dozen DCFX pianos exist worldwide, with the most famous being in the famed Abbey Road studios in London. This makes JMG Studios the only private recording facility in Texas to house this instrument. The space was designed by Tiffany White, Principal Interior Designer and Visionary, Midcity & Co Interiors.The timing addresses critical market demand. As content creation accelerates across corporate media, music, podcasting, and video courses, Houston's creative sector has lacked the premium production infrastructure required to compete. JMG Studios fills the void with a full-facility ecosystem spanning music recording, podcast production, video content creation, executive meeting spaces, brand activations, and filmed events, all under one roof.The space is available through multiple service tiers, scaling from Conference & Hospitality packages starting at $1,100 per day to Production Day Packages ($2,800–$3,500) and full Private Studio Buyouts beginning at $4,000 per day. Hourly recording rates, monthly subscriptions, and artist/student packages are also available. Optional White Glove Enhancers, including a dedicated studio concierge, hair and makeup, photography, videography, and a VIP green room, are available to further elevate the client experience.JMG Studios also serves as the official production headquarters for Jade Simmons' transformational content, including live virtual keynotes, recorded music, podcasts, audiobooks, and video courses reaching global audiences. Simmons' client roster includes Tony Robbins, Dave Ramsey's EntreLeadership Summit, Will Guidara's Welcome Conference, Dean Graziosi, Google, ExxonMobil, Dell, Intuit QuickBooks, General Mills, Mass Mutual, Royal Bank of Canada, Chick-fil-A, Zillow, Lowe's, the Hershey Company, Raytheon, American Medical Association, Make-A-Wish Foundation America, Nationwide, and many more in the Fortune 100 and 500.GRAND OPENING: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WITH RSVPFebruary 26, 2026 | 7pm–9pm | 4203 Yoakum Blvd, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77006RSVP: https://pp.events/jmgstudios | Bookings: jmgstudios@jadesimmons.comABOUT JADE MEDIA GLOBALJade Media Global is a transformation-obsessed company bringing stunning live experiences and life-altering content to global audiences. Founded and led by Yamaha Artist, author, and internationally recognized keynote speaker Jade Simmons, JMG partners with world-class brands including Tony Robbins, Dell, Intuit QuickBooks, Mass Mutual, Chick-fil-A, Royal Bank of Canada, the Hershey Company, Raytheon, American Medical Association, and Nationwide to deliver "Keynote Concert Adventures", that blend musical performance with content redefining purpose, leadership, and innovation.JMG Studios, opening February 26, 2026 in Houston's Museum District, extends this mission through world-class content production services for corporations, artists, and content creators. Visit jadesimmons.com.ABOUT 3WIRE CREATIVE3Wire Creative is a Houston-based podcast and digital media company dedicated to producing live-streams, podcasts, and professional creative content. 3Wire Creative's experienced team of producers, writers, and engineers has partnered with American Public Media, NASA, NPR, PBS, the Smithsonian, and Rice University, among others. As the in-house engineering partner of JMG Studios, 3Wire Creative delivers the technical infrastructure and production expertise behind Houston's newest world-class recording facility. Phone: 877.507.9273 | Email: 3wirecreative@gmail.com

