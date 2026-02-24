Zoooom Launches Ai-Driven P2P Marketplace for Private Car Transactions

Zoooom Cross-Site Car Comparison Tool Zoooom Private Party Auto Marketplace

Consumers deserve more transparency in private car sales. Zoooom Marketplace brings together structured vehicle data, pricing intelligence, and a seamless digital experience.” — Sheng Wang, Founder and CEO of Zoooom

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the introduction of its “My Car Wishlist” and “Car Comparison” services, Zoooom today announced the launch of Zoooom Marketplace , a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform designed to standardize and streamline private-party vehicle transactions through structured data and integrated analytics.Private-party vehicle sales account for approximately 45% of the U.S. used car market. Despite this significant share, many transactions still rely on manual listings, incomplete descriptions, and inconsistent vehicle information. Zoooom Marketplace addresses this fragmentation with the introduction of the Stateful Car Identity — a structured digital profile that standardizes vehicle data across the ownership lifecycle.At the core of the platform is Zoooom’s proprietary vehicle Aidata engine, which automatically generates structured vehicle specifications for each listing. This includes performance data, fuel economy ratings, dimensional measurements, trim-level details, and feature configurations. By standardizing vehicle information at the source, Zoooom reduces incomplete or inconsistent listings commonly associated with private-party sales, improving transparency and buyer confidence.Transparent Market PricingZoooom Marketplace integrates real-time pricing analytics that evaluate comparable vehicles based on mileage, condition classification, feature configuration, and market trends. The platform generates pricing benchmarks that allow sellers to strategically position their vehicles relative to similar listings. Buyers can instantly compare an asking price to real-time market averages for comparable models, enabling more informed, data-driven purchasing decisions.Integrated Financial ToolsEach listing includes an embedded loan calculator that allows buyers to model down payment scenarios and adjust loan terms while instantly viewing estimated monthly payments. These dynamic calculations are available directly within the listing interface, enabling comprehensive affordability assessments without disrupting the customer journey.“My Garage” and Stateful Car IdentityThe Marketplace launch also features a redesigned “My Garage” dashboard, the centralized hub of the Stateful Car Identity. My Garage provides users with access to vehicle history records, maintenance documentation, real-time value tracking, and blockchain-ready ownership records.Sellers can instantly convert stored maintenance history into a verified listing, eliminating the need for fragmented paperwork or manual data entry. This structured digital record increases transparency and enhances listing credibility.When a vehicle is sold through Zoooom Marketplace, its digital lineage transfers seamlessly to the new owner. This ensures continuity of the vehicle’s stateful history, preserving documentation integrity and supporting long-term value tracking across ownership transitions.All Marketplace and My Garage features are available to users at no cost.“The peer-to-peer car market has not fully caught up with the level of data transparency available to consumers today,” said Sheng Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoooom. “Zoooom Marketplace brings structured intelligence, pricing clarity, and an integrated digital experience to private car transactions, empowering buyers and sellers to make confident, informed decisions.”A Unified Zero-Fee EcosystemZoooom Marketplace combines structured vehicle intelligence, pricing analytics, financial modeling tools, and digital ownership management within a unified zero-fee private-party transaction platform. By integrating data standardization, affordability tools, and ownership documentation into a single ecosystem, Zoooom aims to reduce friction while increasing transparency and trust in private vehicle transactions.Unlike traditional classified marketplaces that depend primarily on user-generated descriptions, Zoooom standardizes vehicle information at the foundation level. This structured approach supports clearer comparisons, improved pricing accuracy, and a more efficient transaction process.Marketplace builds upon Zoooom’s broader ecosystem, which includes My Car Wishlist and Car Comparison — tools that allow consumers to evaluate vehicles based on performance metrics, features, and preferences. Together, these services create a connected platform spanning vehicle discovery, evaluation, transaction, and long-term ownership management.With the launch of Marketplace, Zoooom extends its vision beyond research and comparison into the transactional layer of private car sales, unifying intelligence with execution.Zoooom Marketplace is now live at zoooom.me.About ZoooomZoooom is an automotive technology platform focused on bringing transparency, intelligence, and simplicity to the entire car ownership lifecycle. Through proprietary data infrastructure and user-centric design, Zoooom develops solutions that reduce traditional industry friction and empower consumers with essential tools and insights at no cost. The company’s mission is to create a streamlined, cost-effective, and intelligent experience for car owners, buyers, and sellers.

