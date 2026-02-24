When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 24, 2026

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Company Name: Elite Treats, LLC.

February 24, 2026-Elite Treats, LLC. of Boca Raton, FL, is recalling a single lot of "Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs" 6-ounce bags because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. The product is packaged in a 6-ounce black and gold bag marked on the back side with lot number 24045 and an expiration date of 04/2027.

Salmonella can cause illness in pets eating the products. People can become exposed to this pathogen through multiple routes such as handling the contaminated products, contact with pets who have eaten the recalled product and/or contact with surfaces that have touched contaminated food, such as bowls, utensils, or countertops. Risk of human illness from Salmonella contaminated pet food increases if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their pet, or by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis (an infection of the heart muscle), arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. The young, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to infection. People should contact their healthcare providers if they have these symptoms after having contact with the recalled product(s) or a pet that has eaten the recalled product(s).

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets may have decreased appetite and abdominal pain. If your pet has eaten the recalled product(s) and has these symptoms, or you are concerned that they might be infected, please contact your veterinarian. In other cases, pets can be infected without showing symptoms. Infected pets, even if they do not show symptoms, can act as carriers and transfer Salmonella through their feces and saliva into the home environment and to people and other pets in the household.

The recalled "Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs" were sold to Florida Hardware, LLC which sold to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was noted after testing performed by a third-party laboratory identified contamination in a related yet commercially unreleased lot of the same product.

Consumers who have purchased 6-ounce bags of “Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs” stamped with lot 24045 should cease using them. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. The product should be disposed of in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food. Consumers may contact the company at elite.treats@yahoo.com or 561-901-5310 Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM EST for information about returning recalled product for a refund or replacement product.