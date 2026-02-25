Human-First Data Analytics Firm Hurree Launches v17 of AI-Assisted Client Reporting Platform Built for Agencies

Hurree logo

New workflow upgrades, flexible layouts and smarter notifications cut repetitive work and maintain up-to-date dashboards

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurree , the human-first data analytics platform, today announced the release of Hurree v17 , a product update designed to help agencies and marketing teams reduce client reporting compilation time, providing more control and greater time spent on client service. With features built for multi-client environments, like Duplicate Connectors and Live Snapshots, Hurree v17 enables the maintenance of consistent dashboards, shares real-time performance securely and reduces the operational reporting drag that grows as agencies take on more accounts.“Reporting doesn’t fail because people don’t care; it fails because it doesn’t scale,” said Aaron Gibson , CEO and Founder of Hurree. “Hurree v17 removes the repetitive work that quietly eats your week, whether it is rebuilding the same connector setup, re-sending snapshots or constantly rearranging dashboards for different audiences. The goal is faster, more consistent reporting that’s easier to share, easier to trust and easier to run across every client.”Agencies often manage multiple clients using similar data sources, but many analytics and reporting tools treat connectors like one-off setups, forcing teams into workarounds, manual duplication, or spreadsheet glue. With Duplicate Connectors, Hurree reduces that friction by enabling teams to connect multiple client accounts using the same prebuilt Connector and apply the same setup across dashboards in seconds. Hurree v17 also introduces Live Snapshots, making it easier to share up-to-date dashboard data with clients and stakeholders, without repeatedly exporting or sending new versions as performance changes.“With v17, we focused on the unglamorous realities of reporting at scale, such as reusing the same data integrations across multiple client accounts, sharing live dashboards securely and reducing the day-to-day friction that slows teams down,” added Niamh Tohill, CTO at Hurree. “These are the workflow upgrades that keep dashboards consistent and keep insight delivery dependable, especially when multiple clients, channels and stakeholders are in play.”Hurree v17 introduces more control over notification frequency and content, helping teams stay informed without cluttering inboxes. Users can choose between:● Per notification: receive an email each time a relevant action occurs, ideal for teams that need to react immediately.● Smart daily Riva summary email: Riva groups notifications into a single daily summary delivered each morning, providing a clear overview without a constant stream of emails.“We need reporting that stays current without constant manual updates. Hurree’s calculator widgets and v17 workflow improvements give us a clearer path to automating things like mark-ups and keeping dashboards accurate for client-ready reporting,” said Kellie Duffy, Marketing Manager at Reach and Acquire Agency.To support cleaner, more client-friendly reporting, Hurree now gives teams more control over dashboard layouts with Section Resize. Users can increase or decrease the size of dashboard sections by dragging edges, reorder sections and automatically save changes, making it easier to prioritize key insights and create clearer reporting narratives. Hurree v17 also adds a Median Line to line graphs and bar charts, helping teams quickly understand typical performance without manual calculations. Teams can also add Benchmarks directly to charts to visualize goals and performance thresholds.To learn more about Hurree v17, please visit: Hurree V17.About HurreeHurree is a human-first data analytics platform reimagining how teams interact with information. With a proprietary tech stack built entirely in-house, Hurree delivers instant, intuitive insights to decision-makers across departments, eliminating unnecessary complexity and making data useful. Founded by Aaron Gibson, Hurree is grounded in a culture of care, clarity and practical innovation. With a purpose-driven team, Hurree is redefining what data analytics should feel like: simple, empowering and built for humans. Learn more at https://www.hurree.co/

