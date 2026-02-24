"Operation Southern Shield" Brings Increased Commercial Vehicle Enforcement to I‑10 and I‑19 Corridors

The Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership (ACVSP) will conduct its annual “Operation Southern Shield” from Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line and on Interstate 19 from Tucson to the international border.

The ACVSP comprises Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers. During this year’s operation, more than 80 commercial vehicle enforcement inspectors from the ACVSP, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, the Marana Police Department, the Buckeye Police Department, the Goodyear Police Department, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration are committed to reducing the risk of commercial vehicle-involved collisions. Enforcement efforts will be conducted along I-10 and I-19 with special emphasis placed on motor carrier safety regulations, including driver qualifications, hours of service, and overall safe operations.

Inspectors and enforcement officers will target hazardous moving violations, distracted driving, and seat belt violations while conducting commercial vehicle inspections to ensure commercial drivers and vehicles comply with commercial vehicle regulations and state laws.

The mission of the Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.