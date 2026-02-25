Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with Quality Horticulture in the Canadian Market

Hydrofarm Holding Group Inc (NASDAQ:HYFM)

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Quality Horticulture, a family owned Canadian leader in garden center and horticultural distribution, to form a strategic alliance in the Canadian market. The transaction marks a key milestone in Hydrofarm’s strategic plan to streamline operations and intensify focus on its proprietary brands and core product categories.Under the terms of the agreement, Quality Horticulture will acquire the distribution of Hydrofarm Canada and Eddi’s Wholesale Garden Supply’s hydroponics and garden center product portfolio. The transaction will ensure excellent customer service, operations continuity and enable both organizations to better align resources within their respective strategic priorities.As part of the transaction, Quality Horticulture will serve as the exclusive Canadian distributor of Hydrofarm’s own portfolio of high-quality nutrients, plant additives, grow media, horticultural lighting, and environmental control products, including House & Garden, Grotek, Gaia Green, PHOTOBIO, SunBlaster, Active Aqua, and Aurora Peat.Bill Toler, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm, commented “This strategic alliance reflects our continued commitment to strengthening Hydrofarm’s operational focus and expanding the reach of our proprietary brands. Quality Horticulture has an exceptional reputation and deep customer relationships throughout Canada. Partnering with Quality Horticulture as our distributor will ensure that Canadian growers continue to have easy access to our proprietary brands while allowing Hydrofarm to concentrate on building product innovation, improving margins, and enhancing our core business.”Michael Montagano, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Horticulture, added “Hydrofarm has been a trusted industry leader for the past 50 years, and we are proud to expand our relationship through both the acquisition of Eddi’s Wholesale assets and building a distribution alliance with Hydrofarm. This collaboration strengthens our product offering and positions us to deliver even greater value to our customers nationwide.”The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and confirmatory due diligence.About HydrofarmHydrofarm, delivering curated solutions for the CEA industry since 1977, is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including horticulture lights, climate control solutions, growing media, and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative proprietary branded products. For nearly 50 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.Contact: ir@hydrofarm.comAbout Quality HorticultureQuality Horticulture is a proud Canadian, family-owned business that has been serving the horticulture industry for more than 25 years. Specializing in garden, horticultural, and agricultural products. Known for strong service, national reach, and deep industry expertise. Quality Horticulture supplies retailers and commercial growers with a diverse portfolio of top-tier brands and innovative growing solutions.Contact: hello@qualityhort.comForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements made about the expected closing date of the transaction, if any, as well as the benefits of the strategic alliance with Quality Horticulture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filing made with the SEC on March 5, 2025, and the Company’s other Exchange Act filings. In addition, these forward-looking statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s current level of indebtedness; the Company’s ability to maintain and preserve liquidity due to a variety of reasons, including industry conditions such as oversupply, fluctuations in the price of products and competitive industry pressures; and the Company’s ability to access additional sources of capital. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.