Elizabeth A. Len Wai Reminds Readers That God Has Already Given Us the Ultimate Parenting Guide — the Bible

WESTON-SUPER-MARE, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents Children Do Come With a Manual, It’s the Bible by Elizabeth A. Len Wai , an uplifting and faith-centered book that assures readers of God’s intentional design, unconditional love, and timeless wisdom for raising children and navigating life’s challenges.“God, as our heavenly Father, has graciously provided us with a manual to instruct and guide us through the trials and challenges of this life, because of His great love for us,” says Elizabeth A. Len Wai, author of Children Do Come With a Manual, It’s the Bible.About the BookIn this heartfelt and inspirational guide, Elizabeth A. Len Wai reminds readers that God’s Word is the true and complete manual for life and parenting. Through scripture, reflection, and encouragement, she emphasizes that every person—no matter their past, background, or circumstance—is loved, valued, and intentionally created by God with a purpose.This book serves as a reminder that we are not left to navigate life alone; the Creator who made us also provided the guidance we need within His Word. Readers will find comfort, clarity, and renewed faith as they explore the divine wisdom God offers to every parent and believer.About the AuthorElizabeth A. Len Wai is an accomplished Christian author whose writing reflects her steadfast faith and passion for helping others see God’s hand in everyday life. Her first book, Parenting Using God as Your Mentor (2016), was followed by Children Do Come With a Manual, It’s the Bible (2019).She has also published two short stories in The Frontlist (Vol. 3) and Authorial (Vol. 1, Issue 6). Her works have been showcased in multiple shows across the USA, Germany, England, Canada, and Asia, featured on radio and television talk shows, and even displayed twice on billboards in New York’s Times Square.Elizabeth is the proud matriarch of five generations and continues to inspire families around the world with her message of faith, purpose, and divine guidance.Book DetailsTitle: Children Do Come With a Manual, It’s the BibleAuthor: Elizabeth A. Len WaiGenre: Christian / InspirationalISBN (Soft Cover): 978-1-960946-57-7ISBN (E-Book): 978-1-960946-58-4Available at: www.elizabeth-a-lenwai.com , Amazon, and Barnes & NobleMedia Feature:Elizabeth A. Len Wai recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where she talked about her book Children Do Come With a Manual, It’s the Bible, shared her insights on God’s guidance for parents, and emphasized the importance of turning to Scripture as the ultimate guide for life.Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GtiZ2-UP4M&t=104s

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.