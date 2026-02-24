Public invited to attend informational meeting for Kahului Airport Runway 2-20 reconstruction

Main, News Posted on Feb 24, 2026 in Airports News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is conducting a public informational meeting to present the ongoing planning studies for the reconstruction of Runway 2-20 at Kahului Airport.

The meeting will be on Monday, March 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maui High School Cafeteria at 660 Lono Avenue in Kahului. There will be a presentation at 6:15 p.m. with a question-and-answer portion to follow.

The meeting will present information regarding conceptual study alternatives for the long-term reconstruction of Runway 2-20 at the Kahului Airport. The runway, which is used for most commercial jet traffic on Maui, needs to undergo major reconstruction due to 80+ years of continuous use. It will involve the temporary closure of the runway. Following an analysis of alternatives, an update to the Kahului Airport Master Plan will be initiated. Regulatory permitting and environmental reviews for the reconstruction will be initiated in the future.

Requests for project information should be sent to Ms. Traci Lum, HDOT Airports Project Manager, via mail at 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, HI 96819; by Phone: 808-838-8097; or email: [email protected].

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Ms. Lum as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

