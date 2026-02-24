TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 6 New Measles Cases, Bringing Outbreak total to 979, Additional Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 24, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting six new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 979.

There are currently 91 people in quarantine and one in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 15.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at Willow Creek Gathers Homeschool Co-op (number of individuals to be quarantined to be determined). Additionally, individuals remain in quarantine from Libertas Academy (17 individuals in quarantine) and Mabry Middle School (fewer than 5 individuals in quarantine).

Complications are not reportable to DPH, but we are communicating regularly with hospitals about outcomes from measles infections and have learned of 21 hospitalizations, including both adults and children, for complications of the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. Additional cases required medical care for measles but were not hospitalized. To protect privacy, DPH does not provide protected health information or any information that could identify persons.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

DPH has received requests for Mobile Health Unit services to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination and has scheduled an event provide MMR vaccines to the public at no cost on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 570 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 979 cases:

Under 5: 258

5-17: 627

18+: 85

Unknown: 9

Vaccination status:

913 unvaccinated, 19 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 21 unknown.

