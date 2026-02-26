eufy Launches Omni C28, Bringing Roller Mop Innovation to Families at an Unmatched Value

For the first time, eufy is packing its proprietary HydroJet™ Self-Cleaning Roller Mop into a C-series model, delivering a powerful, high-value robot vacuum with impressive performance and reliability.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy , a world-leading roller mop brand and the smart home appliances division of Anker Innovations, is introducing the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 , the latest cleaning solution designed for busy households, particularly families with pets and children. For the first time, eufy is packing its proprietary HydroJet™ Self-Cleaning Roller Mop into a C-series model, delivering a powerful, high-value robot vacuum with impressive performance and reliability.The launch of the Omni C28 demonstrates eufy’s ongoing commitment to making smart, efficient, and reliable home appliances accessible at every price point, helping families enjoy cleaner homes with less effort.Key features of the Robot Vacuum Omni C28:HydroJet™ Self-Cleaning Roller Mop* Roller mop self-cleans 9 times per second (the highest in the industry), while internal scraper presses tightly against the roller, moving wastewater to the dirty water tank* 10N of downwards pressure to scrub away common messes* Featuring a 10.7" roller mop, the longest in its price rangeDuoSpiral™ Detangle BrushThe industry’s only retractable DuoSpiral™ Brushes, combined with built-in comb teeth, ensures complete coverage, no tangles, and minimal maintenance, providing a hassle-free cleaning experience for pet and human hair.Powerful 15,000Pa Suction for Everyday MessBoasting 15,000Pa of powerful suction, C28 captures dust, pet hair, crumbs, and other debris efficiently. Its optimized airflow and brush system maintain consistent suction across hardwood floors, tiles, and carpets, ensuring no corner is left behind.All-in-One Station – Up to 75 Days Hands-FreeComplete with an All-in-One Station minimizing maintenance by managing mop cleaning, hot air drying, dust emptying, water tank refills, and automatic wastewater collection. With a four-air-duct system delivering 25% faster drying, the Omni C28 is always ready for the next cleaning cycle, keeping homes spotless with minimal effort.iPath™ 2.0 Laser NavigationEquipped with advanced sensors, LiDAR detection, and obstacle avoidance, C28 navigates around furniture and other common obstacles while adapting to different home layouts. Anti-slip tires allow it to pass doorways up to 20mm, and the intelligent lifting roller keeps carpets dry up to 10.8mm in height.AvailabilityThe eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 is available now at eufy.com and Amazon with an MSRP of $799.99, with launch discounts being offered for $200 off.###About eufyeufy, the smart home brand from Anker Innovations, designs intelligent products that make everyday life safer, cleaner, and more convenient. eufy is harnessing the power of the latest AI technology to enable facial recognition and proactive decision making. From advanced home and property security systems and smart baby tech solutions to deep-cleaning robotic vacuums and automated outdoor lawn care, eufy brings cutting-edge solutions to the home. All eufy products are designed with one principle in mind: Built With Care. Learn more at eufy.com.

