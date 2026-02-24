GoldenDoodle AI Launches Free Dignity Audit to Help Mission-Driven Organizations Align Communications with Their Values

Dignity Audit by GoldenDoodle AI - AI for high stakes care nonprofit organizations Words Matter, Ensure Your Words Reflect Your Values

Free tool analyzes nonprofit organization websites against trauma-informed communication standards, delivering actionable recommendations in minutes.

Stigmatizing language, deficit-based framing, and missed opportunities for strength-based messaging are everywhere” — Scott Eggert, Founder and CEO

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoldenDoodle AI (GoldenDoodle), the first trauma-informed AI platform for mission-driven organizations, today announced the launch of the Dignity Audit , a free tool that analyzes how effectively an organization's website messaging reflects trauma-informed principles.“Most organizations aren't aware of the ways their language may be working against them,” said Scott Eggert, Founder and CEO of GoldenDoodle AI. “Stigmatizing language, deficit-based framing, and missed opportunities for strength-based messaging are everywhere, and they erode the trust organizations work so hard to build. The Dignity Audit gives teams a clear starting point to close that gap.”The Dignity Audit is the first tool of its kind to analyze website content against trauma-informed principles and deliver clear, actionable recommendations directly to organizations.“The trauma-informed approach is backed by decades of science, research, and lived experience,” said Laura Braden, Chief Impact Officer of GoldenDoodle AI. “The Dignity Audit was built for everyone, especially nonprofits, healthcare providers, social service agencies, and other mission-driven organizations, to help close the gap between an organization's values and how its communications actually land with targeted audiences.”The process takes minutes. Organizations share their URL, and Dignity Audit performs a free review of five core pages of content against trauma-informed communication standards. Results arrive by email with specific, practical guidance. Organizations can choose to implement these recommendations or upgrade to a full site audit for $29.The Dignity Audit reflects GoldenDoodle AI's broader mission to democratize trauma-informed communications for organizations doing high-stakes work.# # #GoldenDoodle AI is a Sacramento-based startup, bringing decades of nonprofit and healthcare communications expertise to purpose-built technology for mission-driven organizations. Take the Dignity Audit at dignityaudit.com. Learn more about GoldenDoodle AI at goldendoodleai.com.

