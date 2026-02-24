WONTECH USA BRINGS THE FUTURE OF RF TECHNOLOGY TO NEWPORT BEACH IN EXCLUSIVE HANDS-ON SEMINAR

Power of the Pulse - In person event - Newport Beach, CA - March 7, 2026

Industry-Leading Aesthetics Platform Invites Professionals to Experience the Only Device Combining Monopolar RF With Exclusive GXG Dual-Mode Protocol

We want aesthetic professionals to experience this technology firsthand, not just hear about it. The Oligio X delivers results that speak for themselves.” — Jason Kim, General Manager of WONTECH USA

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WONTECH USA, a U.S. subsidiary of global medical device leader WONTECH Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 336570), will host an exclusive in-person seminar as part of its Power of the Pulse educational series on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT at the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview, Island Ballroom.

The event brings together aesthetic professionals for an afternoon of live device demonstrations, clinical education, and hands-on training centered on the Oligio X — the next-generation monopolar radiofrequency platform and the only device on the market that combines monopolar RF with the exclusive GXG dual-mode treatment protocol.

“This in-person seminar is the culmination of our Power of the Pulse campaign,” said Jason Kim, General Manager of WONTECH USA. “We want aesthetic professionals to experience this technology firsthand — not just hear about it. The Oligio X delivers results that speak for themselves.”

Dr. TJ Tsay, Board-Certified Emergency Medicine physician, Medical Director and owner of AgelessMD in Orange County, Calif., will lead the featured clinical seminar on Oligio X technology and its advanced clinical applications. A recognized international speaker and key opinion leader for WONTECH USA, Dr. Tsay brings more than 20 years of clinical expertise to the program, including global training in the latest dermal laser and energy-based technologies.

“The Oligio X represents the future of aesthetic medicine,” said Dr. Tsay. “I’m excited to share what I’ve learned from treating patients around the world and to show my colleagues why this technology is generating such enthusiasm in our field.”

Event Agenda:

11:30 a.m. – Noon: Registration, networking, and coffee with WONTECH USA clinical representatives

Noon – 1:30 p.m.: — Complimentary lunch, live device demonstrations, and clinical education led by WONTECH USA clinical trainers

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: — Featured seminar — Oligio X technology and advanced clinical applications with Dr. TJ Tsay

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: — Hands-on demonstrations and private consultations

Attendees will receive complimentary lunch and parking. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register here.

The Newport Beach seminar marks the third and final phase of WONTECH USA’s integrated Oligio X launch campaign, which began with a regional television awareness push in February, followed by two virtual webinars in the Power of the Pulse series featuring Dr. Tsay and fellow KOL Dr. Thomas Adrian.

Designed for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, MedSpa owners, and aesthetic practitioners, the event offers a rare opportunity to interact directly with the technology and clinical experts in an intimate, peer-focused setting.

About the Oligio X

The Oligio X is WONTECH USA’s next-generation monopolar radiofrequency platform engineered for superior skin tightening and tissue remodeling. It is the only device on the market featuring the exclusive GXG dual-mode treatment protocol, delivering a new standard of efficacy, safety and clinical versatility in energy-based aesthetics.

About Dr. TJ Tsay and AgelessMD

Ti Jo “TJ” Tsay, M.D. is the Medical Director and Owner of Ageless M.D., Orange County’s premier state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine destination. A board-certified Emergency Medicine physician, Dr. Tsay is a sought-after international speaker, trainer, and key opinion leader for multiple leading medical aesthetic brands. He is a member of the International Fellowship in Advanced Aesthetic Science (IFAAS) and the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS). Learn more about Dr. Tsay and his team at ageless-md.com/our-team.

About WONTECH USA

WONTECH USA is the North American subsidiary of WONTECH Co., Ltd., a global leader in laser and energy-based medical devices with more than 25 years of expertise. WONTECH’s expanding portfolio spans medical devices, healthcare technology, home care and cosmetics, with a commitment to advancing clinical outcomes through innovation. Products have been exported to more than 80 countries worldwide. Follow WONTECH USA on Instagram at @wontechusa.

Registration Required — Space is Limited

Secure Your Seat at: https://forms.zohopublic.com/wontechinc1/form/PowerofthePulseMarch7thNewportInPersonSeminar/formperma/Gxc5-oQ3cCAz4a9xAYb32ETWxQ-GbA4dDR6oqmKEF7E



Media attending the event should contact Jennifer Rice at jennifer@jnrcommunications.com to confirm press credentials.

Oligio X - WONTECH

