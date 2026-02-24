Patel Motel, Cocktail Times, Policy, and Shame: Distributed by Kavi Raz Studios, Streaming on February 27th on Cpics.tv

Patel Motel is more than a story — it’s a window into the South Asian diaspora and their unique experiences in America.

Cpics.tv launches a global slate of indie films & series, spotlighting South Asian voices, diaspora stories, and creator-driven content on Feb 27th.

From short films to feature-length narratives and original series, this lineup celebrates the diversity, creativity, and talent within the South Asian and diaspora communities.” — Kavi Raz, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patel Motel, a drama-comedy series directed by Rajinder Singh and written and produced by Anjali Mehta, follows the lives of a South Asian family managing a small roadside motel. With music by Surinder Bains and background score by Vikram Joshi, and cinematography and editing by Kavita Sharma, the series balances humor, interpersonal tension, and moments of warmth, exploring generational differences, personal ambition, and cultural traditions. Anjali Mehta, who also stars in the series alongside Rajinder Singh, Amandeep Kaur, Nitin Chawla, and Priya Singh, is known for Homecoming Tales (2023) and Threads of Fate (2021), and brings heartfelt storytelling and cultural authenticity to the project.Cocktail Times, directed and written by Vivek Sharma, is a reality series following a group of friends navigating relationships, careers, and family dynamics over one unforgettable night. Featuring Tanya Kapoor, Rohan Mehra, Simran Gill, and Arjun Malhotra, the series blends fast-paced comedy with social observation. Vivek Sharma, celebrated for works such as Spice & Sarcasm (2022) and Dinner Party Chaos (2020), delivers witty, relatable storytelling that captures contemporary urban South Asian experiences.The Panjabi Flix film Policy, directed by Malkiat Meet and Charanjit Kaur (Khushboo Sharma), written and produced by Malkiat Singh Meet, tells the story of an insurance agent navigating real-life challenges. With music by Matharoo Bros., background score by Vijay Deepak, and cinematography and editing by Samrat Singh, the film features a broad ensemble cast including Malkiat Singh Meet, Raj Dhaliwal, Harry Satchdeva, Antarjit Singh, Nardeep Bains, Gurinder Virk, Palak Dhillon, Bhardwaj Shiv, Rav Thind, Mohinder Singh, Taran Kamboj, Amanpreet Kaur, Sunny Mehlawal, GP Singh, Robinpreet Singh, Baljeet Sayal, and Simran Singh. Malkiat Singh Meet, known for The Final List (2024) and Mauj Mastiyan (2014), brings cultural nuance, humor, and social insight to the film.Shame, a drama short film directed by Kelly Lynn Warren and written by Ashna Sharan, stars Sophia Cofino, Wayne Jay, and Ashna Sharan. The film explores social pressures, personal accountability, and emotional resilience, offering a nuanced look at contemporary life. Ashna Sharan, an award-winning actress, writer, and former pageant queen, brings depth and cultural authenticity to the role, building on her experience in Our Flag Means Death (2022), That Quarantine Life (2020–2022), and upcoming shorts Reminisce (2025) and Therapy (2025). Cpics.tv provides a global platform for independent films and series that center South Asian voices and experiences. The February 27 slate exemplifies the platform’s mission by showcasing culturally authentic storytelling that balances specificity with universal appeal. Each title aligns with Cpics.tv’s dedication to highlighting independent creators and offering audiences narratives that resonate across diaspora communities. Patel Motel and Cocktail Times explore family, friendship, and everyday urban life, while Policy and Shame address social and personal challenges with nuance and depth. Collectively, these titles reflect Cpics.tv’s commitment to fostering storytelling that is culturally meaningful, entertaining, and globally accessible.

Cpics Original, Cocktail Times.

