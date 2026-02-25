Theresa Bruno Announces National Expansion of ‘Soul Talks’ as Syndicated Daytime Television Series

Transformational leader scales acclaimed podcast into nationally syndicated talk show centered on healing and emotional wellness

Theresa’s approach is unique because it isn’t just conversation, it’s healing.” — Cassandra Cooper, Chief Operating Officer of Ova Media Group

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational coach and media personality Theresa Bruno today announced the national expansion of her platform with the upcoming launch of The Theresa Bruno Show, a syndicated daytime television series inspired by the success of her acclaimed podcast, Soul Talks.

The new program marks a strategic evolution of Bruno’s brand, expanding from digital audio into broadcast and streaming platforms to reach a wider audience seeking emotional wellness, meaningful dialogue, and authentic human connection.

Building on the loyal following cultivated through Soul Talks, which explores the intersection of media, consciousness, and personal transformation, The Theresa Bruno Show will bring soul-centered conversations into homes nationwide. Designed as what Bruno describes as “a warm hug for a world grieving,” the series aims to offer viewers comfort, clarity, and connection during a time of global uncertainty.

“We are positioning the show for a significant national rollout as we prepare for expansion onto major streaming platforms and Over-the-Air (OTA) broadcast networks,” said Cassandra Cooper, Chief Operating Officer of Ova Media Group.

Targeting women ages 35–65 across Southern, Midwestern, and coastal U.S. markets, the show addresses a clear gap in daytime programming by focusing on deep, restorative dialogue rather than traditional entertainment-driven formats. Leveraging Bruno’s credibility and media presence, including features in Woman’s World, the series blends emotional insight with accessible storytelling.

The expansion includes a comprehensive national PR campaign and digital authority strategy designed to amplify awareness, increase SEO reach, and build strategic broadcast partnerships ahead of the show’s official launch.

Broadcast distribution details and premiere dates will be announced in the coming months.

For updates and show information, visit: http://www.theresabruno.net/

About Theresa Bruno

Theresa Bruno is a transformational coach, speaker, and media personality dedicated to global healing through soul-centered communication. She is the host of the Soul Talks podcast and creator of The Theresa Bruno Show, a nationally expanding platform focused on emotional wellness, personal growth, and conscious conversation.

