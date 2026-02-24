CRIMSON GLORY Announce their First New Album in 26 Years 'Chasing The Hydra'

Lyric Video for Self-Titled First Single is Out Now Releasing on BraveWords Records on April 17th

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BraveWords Records is excited to announce the new Crimson Glory album “Chasing The Hydra”, the first new album from Crimson Glory in 26 years. The album will be released worldwide on all digital services, CD and vinyl on April 17th.Alongside mainstay founding members Ben, Jeff and Dana, the band announced in 2023 the addition of amazing new vocalist Travis Wills and guitarist Mark Borgmeyer. The band have been touring heavily over the past year... making this album one of the most anticipated releases of 2026 within the Heavy Metal Scene!For CD and vinyl preorder links and more visit: https://tr.ee/k3s7jc_MSq Talking about the new album “Chasing The Hydra” Crimson Glory said, “We are extremely excited and honored for the release of a new Crimson Glory album. The fans have waited a long time and deserve a great album, and that's just what we're going to give them. Travis's voice was the last ingredient needed to make this possible. We can't wait for the world to hear it!”The vinyl version of Crimson Glory's "Chasing the Hydra" will be released and distributed by No Remorse Records.The available vinyl formats will be:- Special Liquid-Filled Vinyl, limited and hand-numbered to 100 copies.- Hydra's Breath Vinyl, limited to 100 copies.- Yellow / Black Splatter Vinyl, limited to 200 copies.- Half Orange / Half Red Vinyl, limited to 200 copies.- Black Vinyl.All vinyl versions will be high quality, 180gr heavy-weight vinyl, including insert with lyrics.Additionally, No Remorse Records will also sell exclusively at their online store a deluxe box set edition, limited and hand-numbered to only 100 copies, including the vinyl version in exclusive gold color, an exclusive cassette tape, the CD version, and a Crimson Glory full-autographed photo.Track Listing:Redden The SunChasing The HydraBroken TogetherAngel In My NightmareIndelible AshesBeyond The UnknownArmor Against FatePearls Of DustTriskaidekaDon't miss Crimson Glory on the road in 2026:May 16 - 17 - San Luis Potosí, Mexico - San Luis Metal FestJune 12-13 - Santurtzi, Spain - KabiefestJune 12-14 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into the Grave FestivalJuly 3-5 - Néa Anchiálos, Greece - Golden R FestivalJuly 3-5 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium FestivalJuly 3-6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To RockJuly 4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Live & LoudJuly 17-19 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo In RockJuly 29-Aug 1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open AirAugust 5 - Turock - Essen, GermanyAugust 6-9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - AlcatrazAugust 8-9 - Geiselwind, Germany - Keep it True LegionsSeptember 9-12 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USAAbout Crimson Glory:Crimson Glory, an American heavy metal institution that formed in 1983 in Sarasota, Florida, USA. The classic line-up featured vocalist Midnight, guitarists Jon Drenning and Ben Jackson, bass guitarist Jeff Lords, and drummer Dana Burnell. With this line-up, they rose to international fame in the mid-1980s and were considered one of the pioneers of the American progressive metal movement, alongside bands like Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, Fates Warning, and Watchtower. With 3/5 of the classic line up still intact, and now joined by acclaimed new vocalist Travis Wills, the band have been touring heavily over the past year... making this album one of the most anticipated releases of 2026 within the Heavy Metal Scene!About BraveWords Records:BraveWords Records has released albums by Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Phil Soussan, Lillian Axe and Alcatrazz.There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!

