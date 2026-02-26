Ideagen and INVOKE Public Sector Announce Federal Reseller Partnership to Expand Access to FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions

INVOKE Public Sector to deliver Ideagen solutions through SBIR Phase III IDIQ contract driving secure digital transformation across the federal government.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen, a leading global provider of regulatory compliance software, and Invoke Public Sector, today announced a strategic reseller and professional services agreement to expand federal access to Ideagen enterprise solutions and the FedRAMP-authorized Ideagen Government Cloud. Ideagen’s next generation, AI-driven GRC, quality management, case management, and environmental health and safety (EHS) products are now available through INVOKE Public Sector for on-premise or cloud deployment.

Under this agreement, INVOKE Public Sector will resell and implement Ideagen’s FedRAMP-authorized solutions, helping accelerate secure digital transformation initiatives. The partnership leverages INVOKE’s Small Business status, Ideagen expertise, and its SBIR Phase III IDIQ Contract (#FA877124D0003, 2024–2029), which provides a streamlined, government-wide acquisition, non-compete pathway.

With years of Ideagen product, project, and contracting experience on the INVOKE team, agencies and highly-regulated industries can trust in both deep domain knowledge and a proven track record of successful delivery.

Leadership Driving Federal Growth

The new Ideagen practice at INVOKE Public Sector is led by Matt Sacks, Vice President, Federal Energy & Regulated Industries. Having served as Vice President of Ideagen’s National Security Solutions practice following Ideagen’s acquisition of DevonWay in 2023 (where he worked since its founding in 2005), Sacks has successfully introduced Ideagen solutions to DoD, DOE and commercial customers deploying both classified and unclassified systems.

“At INVOKE Public Sector, our mission is to deliver secure, modern technology that empowers federal agencies,” said Matt Sacks, Vice President, INVOKE Public Sector. “By uniting our proven strengths across AI, automation, and no-code/low-code systems, we give government customers a clear and trusted pathway to modernization.”

“INVOKE’s deep Ideagen experience and strong federal presence make them the ideal partner to accelerate adoption of our FedRAMP-authorized solutions. Together, we will help agencies strengthen compliance, efficiency, and mission success,” said Jeff Chapman, Ideagen President, North America.

About INVOKE Public Sector

INVOKE Public Sector delivers cutting-edge automation, business applications, and AI solutions that help federal agencies modernize legacy systems, streamline operations, and empower their workforce. With proven experience across the Federal Government, our team combines technical depth with mission understanding to drive measurable outcomes—from low/no-code process automation to secure deployment of large language models, AI Agents, and application modernization. Learn more at www.invokepublic.com.

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk, quality management, EHS, and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. Serving industries including defense, healthcare, manufacturing, government, energy and financial services, Ideagen’s products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.ai

