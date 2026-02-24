CBO projects Hospital Insurance Trust Fund to be solvent until 2040 

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund will have sufficient funds to pay full benefits until 2040 — 12 years earlier than last year’s projection. The fund pays benefits under Medicare Part A, which covers inpatient hospital services, care provided by skilled nursing facilities, home health care and hospice care. The CBO attributes the projection to reductions in Social Security revenue resulting from the budget reconciliation bill, as well as projected reductions to Medicare payroll tax revenue and the fund’s interest income. The most recent projection from the Medicare Board of Trustees, which conducts a separate analysis, was that the fund would be insolvent in 2033.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.