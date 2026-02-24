Jeff Willie Wilson Releases 'Sweet On Your Sweet Song' – First Single of 2026

Jeff Willie Wilson "Sweet On Your Sweet Song"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Soul Kitchen Frontman Jeff Willie Wilson Releases First Single of 2026 — “Sweet On Your Sweet Song”Jeff Willie Wilson, former lead singer of Soul Kitchen and longtime voice of bluesy rock & soul, opens 2026 with the release of his heartfelt new single, “Sweet On Your Sweet Song.” A soaring tribute to enduring love, strength, and devotion, “Sweet On Your Sweet Song” blends Wilson’s signature acoustic warmth with soulful melodies and lyrical depth. The song captures the awe of loving someone whose strength is both powerful and tender — a “force of nature with a strong soft touch.”Inspired by admiration for a partner who stands steady “even in need,” Wilson paints vivid imagery of resilience and grace:“She carries a torch / So others can reach / She never gives up / On love… or me.”The track’s chorus delivers an unforgettable refrain:“I’m sweet on your sweet song / You’re the song I always knew / My rhythm’s always in you.”At its core, the single is about partnership — recognizing the quiet heroism of someone who keeps showing up for love. From poetic lines like “Behind every statue there’s a story to tell” to the powerful metaphor of a dark horse determined to “stay in the light,” Wilson reminds listeners that real love is active, resilient, and transformative.“‘Sweet On Your Sweet Song’ is about that person whose spirit becomes part of your rhythm,” says Wilson. “It’s about gratitude for the strength that lifts you, steadies you, and makes you better.”With a four-decade career as a songwriter and performer, Wilson continues to build a catalog centered on unity, hope, and emotional honesty. Following recent releases including “To The Wall,” “Watching the Rumors Run,” and “Can You Love Like You Hate,” this new single deepens his message of choosing love over division.“Sweet On Your Sweet Song” will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning February 2026.For interviews, media inquiries, or booking information, contact:Jeff Willie Wilsoninfo@JeffWillieWilson.com

