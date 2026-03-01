During National Consumer Protection Week, Buyers Brokers Only Educates Homebuyers on Dual Agency Risks

Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only David Kres, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only

Poll data shows most home buyers do not fully understand dual agency; an exclusive buyer agent firm urges consumers to seek conflict-free representation

Homebuyers need more than guidance; they deserve steadfast loyalty.” — David Kres, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, March 1, 2026, through March 7, 2026, Buyers Brokers Only, an exclusive buyer agent real estate firm , is highlighting the importance of consumer awareness around dual agency and encouraging home-buying consumers to ask questions about agency relationships early in the process and to carefully review state-mandated agency disclosure forms.Buyers Brokers Only wants consumers to fully understand how dual agency can limit a homebuyer’s representation during one of the largest financial transactions many families will ever make.A Zillow/Harris Poll survey indicated a significant lack of consumer understanding of dual agency. According to the 2025 survey, only 19 percent of homebuyers aged 18-34, 17 percent of those aged 35-44, 13 percent of buyers aged 45-54, 10 percent of homebuyers aged 55-64, and 11 percent of buyers aged 65 and older fully understand what dual agency means.What is Dual Agency?Dual agency occurs when one or more agents from the same firm represent both the buyer and the seller in a transaction. Buyers Brokers Only points out that this creates conflicts of interest because the agent cannot fully advocate for both sides. Exclusive buyer agents work at real estate brokerages that only represent home buyers and do not list homes for sale.What Conflicts Occur With Dual Agency?Dual agency leads to unavoidable conflicts that can shape the outcome of a transaction, such as:1. The dual agent cannot simultaneously secure the best price and terms for the home buyer and seller.2. Dual agents may have confidential information from both parties and face a conflict over whether and how to use it, potentially to one party’s advantage and the other’s detriment.3. Agents may be incentivized to steer home buyers to their listings or sellers to their buyers rather than focusing on the best possible match available in the broader market, potentially compromising the buyer’s ability to find the best home at the best price.“In the legal world, no attorney or law firm could represent both parties in the same real estate transaction due to the obvious conflict of interest,” said Rich Rosa, an exclusive buyer agent and co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only, LLC. “In real estate, a home buyer may unknowingly consent to a similar arrangement, where their agent cannot fully advocate for them if also representing the seller.”Rosa added, “Many homebuyers are unaware that a real estate agent may represent both the seller and the buyer in the same transaction. This dual role can significantly restrict the agent’s ability to negotiate solely in the buyer’s best interest. While attorneys in the same firm are almost always prohibited from representing opposing parties in a legal matter due to clear conflicts of interest, real estate agents in states like Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island can serve as dual agents, often to the disadvantage of homebuyers.”Do Real Estate Agents Have to Disclose Dual Agency?Massachusetts law requires real estate agents to disclose dual agency, and homebuyers must consent to it. However, Buyers Brokers Only emphasizes that disclosure alone does not eliminate the inherent conflicts of interest that come with representing both parties in a negotiation. According to the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons, “a dual agent cannot satisfy fully the duties of loyalty, full disclosure, and obedience to lawful instructions” as required of an exclusive buyer agent.Are There Real Estate Brokerages That Only Represent Home Buyers?Yes, some real estate companies and their agents only represent home buyers. As an exclusive buyer agent firm, Buyers Brokers Only does not list homes for sale. The firm’s model is designed to provide homebuyers with undivided loyalty and representation throughout the home-buying process.“Buying a home goes beyond a financial transaction,” said David Kres, an exclusive buyer agent and co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only, LLC. "It’s a significant life decision impacting your family, your future, and your peace of mind. Homebuyers need more than guidance; they deserve steadfast loyalty. Our mission is to deliver clear, conflict-free representation so buyers can proceed with confidence and peace of mind.”About Buyers Brokers OnlyBuyers Brokers Only is a consumer-focused, exclusive buyer agent real estate firm serving Greater Boston. Since 2005, Buyers Brokers Only has helped more than 2,000 home-buying clients purchase over $1 billion in real estate. The firm’s buyer brokers never represent sellers. They are consumer advocates for homebuyers, providing 100 percent loyalty 100 percent of the time.About Consumer Protection WeekNational Consumer Protection Week is an annual event established by the Federal Trade Commission in 1998, held during the first full week of March to educate consumers on their rights and help them avoid scams. It has evolved from focusing on general fraud to tackling digital, identity, and financial threats, with participation from government agencies and advocacy groups.

Why Buyers Brokers Only?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.