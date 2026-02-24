Milton Animal Hospital to Open February 25th in Alpharetta with Advanced Veterinary Care and Special New-Client Offer
Locally-Founded and led by Dr. Forester Gholston, Owner and Medical Director, Milton Animal Hospital delivers high-quality veterinary medicine at every stage of a pet’s life — from routine wellness care to advanced surgical and specialty services.
Dr. Gholston brings extensive expertise rooted in a lifetime of veterinary exposure and over a decade of hands-on experience, including specialized orthopedic procedures such as TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgery. His passion for animal care stems from growing up in a family of veterinarians, shaping the practice’s commitment to exceptional care and client education.
Providing comprehensive care to support every pet’s health, Milton Animal Hospital offers a wide array of veterinary services including:
Preventive wellness and routine examinations
Puppy & kitten care, vaccinations, and dental services
Urgent care and diagnostic support
Pet surgery and advanced orthopedic procedures
Senior pet care tailored to aging companions
“We are proud to open a practice that blends compassionate care with the latest veterinary medicine advances,” said Dr. Gholston. “Our goal is to build long-lasting relationships with pets and their families, providing trusted care in every visit.”
Special Grand Opening Offer
To celebrate the new practice, the hospital is offering $35 wellness exams for new clients.
About Milton Animal Hospital
Milton Animal Hospital is a neighborhood veterinary practice dedicated to compassionate care. For more information, visit MiltonAH.com to book online, or call (770) 526-2750 to schedule an appointment.
