Milton Animal Hospital to Open February 25th in Alpharetta with Advanced Veterinary Care and Special New-Client Offer

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milton Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary practice dedicated to compassionate, modern care for pets, is excited to announce its grand opening on February 25, 2026. Located at 12460 Crabapple Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004, in Kroger Plaza, the hospital is now welcoming pets and their families from across the Milton, Crabapple, and greater Alpharetta communities.Locally-Founded and led by Dr. Forester Gholston, Owner and Medical Director, Milton Animal Hospital delivers high-quality veterinary medicine at every stage of a pet’s life — from routine wellness care to advanced surgical and specialty services.Dr. Gholston brings extensive expertise rooted in a lifetime of veterinary exposure and over a decade of hands-on experience, including specialized orthopedic procedures such as TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgery. His passion for animal care stems from growing up in a family of veterinarians, shaping the practice’s commitment to exceptional care and client education.Providing comprehensive care to support every pet’s health, Milton Animal Hospital offers a wide array of veterinary services including:Preventive wellness and routine examinationsPuppy & kitten care, vaccinations, and dental servicesUrgent care and diagnostic supportPet surgery and advanced orthopedic proceduresSenior pet care tailored to aging companions“We are proud to open a practice that blends compassionate care with the latest veterinary medicine advances,” said Dr. Gholston. “Our goal is to build long-lasting relationships with pets and their families, providing trusted care in every visit.”Special Grand Opening OfferTo celebrate the new practice, the hospital is offering $35 wellness exams for new clients.About Milton Animal HospitalMilton Animal Hospital is a neighborhood veterinary practice dedicated to compassionate care. For more information, visit MiltonAH.com to book online, or call (770) 526-2750 to schedule an appointment.

