'Know Your Nodules' with Dr. Roy: Clayman Thyroid Center Highlights Key Facts During Thyroid Nodule Awareness Week

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Thyroid Nodule Awareness Week, Clayman Thyroid Center is encouraging patients to “Know Your Nodules” with guidance from world-renowned thyroid expert Dr. Rashmi Roy.Thyroid nodules are extremely common, yet they often cause unnecessary fear and confusion. Through education, expert insight, and open conversation, Clayman Thyroid Center aims to replace anxiety with clarity and empower patients with accurate, reassuring information.“Many people are surprised to learn just how common thyroid nodules are,” said Dr. Roy. “The most important message we want patients to understand is that the vast majority of nodules are not cancer.”95% of Thyroid Nodules Are BenignOne of the most critical facts Dr. Roy emphasizes is this: approximately 95% of thyroid nodules are benign. While discovering a lump in the neck can be alarming, statistics consistently show that most nodules do not represent cancer.“Finding a thyroid nodule does not automatically mean something is seriously wrong,” Dr. Roy explains. “In fact, most nodules require monitoring—not surgery.”Thyroid nodules may be discovered during a routine physical exam or incidentally during imaging studies such as CT scans, MRIs, or ultrasounds performed for unrelated reasons. Many patients have no symptoms at all.Biopsy Decisions Are Based on Specific “Red Flags”Another key message during Thyroid Nodule Awareness Week is that not every nodule requires a biopsy.At Clayman Thyroid Center, biopsy recommendations are based on clearly defined ultrasound features—often referred to as “red flags.” These may include:Suspicious appearance on ultrasound imagingCertain calcification patternsIrregular bordersRapid growthConcerning lymph nodesSpecific patient risk factors“The decision to biopsy is not random,” said Dr. Roy. “We rely on established criteria and years of experience to determine which nodules need further evaluation and which can safely be observed.”This evidence-based approach helps prevent unnecessary procedures while ensuring that patients who do need additional testing receive timely care.Expert Evaluation MattersWhile most thyroid nodules are benign, expert evaluation remains critical to ensure accurate diagnosis and appropriate care.“Experience matters tremendously when evaluating thyroid nodules,” said Dr. Gary Clayman, Founder and Director of the Clayman Thyroid Center. “High-volume specialty centers develop a level of expertise that allows us to distinguish between nodules that can be safely monitored and those that truly require intervention. Our goal is always to avoid unnecessary surgery while ensuring patients who need treatment receive the best possible outcomes.”Advanced Options: Robotic Thyroid Surgery Offers Scarless Alternative for Select PatientsFor patients who ultimately require surgery, advances in robotic technology are expanding treatment options and improving patient experience. At Clayman Thyroid Center, select candidates may benefit from robotic thyroid surgery performed through small incisions hidden away from the neck, allowing surgeons to remove thyroid nodules or cancers without leaving a visible neck scar.“Many patients worry about both the diagnosis and the long-term cosmetic impact of surgery,” said Dr. Eyas Alkhalili, robotic thyroid surgeon at Clayman Thyroid Center. “Robotic thyroid surgery allows us to treat thyroid disease safely and effectively while avoiding a visible scar on the front of the neck. For the right patient, it can be a transformative option.”Robotic approaches are carefully selected based on individual anatomy, disease characteristics, and patient goals. The Clayman Thyroid Center team evaluates each patient individually to determine the safest and most appropriate surgical plan.Answers to Your Most Common QuestionsThroughout the week, Dr. Roy and the Clayman Thyroid Center team are addressing common patient concerns, including:What causes thyroid nodules?When should I worry about a nodule?Can nodules go away on their own?Do all nodules require surgery?What happens if a biopsy is inconclusive?How often should nodules be monitored?By providing direct access to expert information, Clayman Thyroid Center hopes to reduce misinformation and help patients feel confident in their next steps. “Education is empowering,” Dr. Roy says. “When patients understand their diagnosis, they are better equipped to make informed decisions about their care.”Save the Date: Live Q&A on February 26As part of Thyroid Nodule Awareness Week, Dr. Roy will host a LIVE Q&A session on Facebook to answer questions directly from patients and families.Date: February 26Time: 12:00 PM ETLocation: Facebook LiveParticipants will have the opportunity to hear directly from a leading thyroid specialist and get answers to their most pressing questions in real time.“Peace of mind starts with knowledge,” Dr. Roy added. “We want people to walk away feeling informed, reassured, and supported.”RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1TgUpbrsuN/ About Clayman Thyroid CenterThe Clayman Thyroid Center, founded by internationally recognized thyroid surgeon Dr. Gary Clayman, is internationally recognized for its specialized focus on thyroid and parathyroid surgery.The center is dedicated exclusively to diseases of the thyroid and parathyroid glands, offering advanced diagnostic tools, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and patient-centered care. Through ongoing education initiatives like Thyroid Nodule Awareness Week, Clayman Thyroid Center continues its mission to provide clarity, compassion, and world-class expertise to patients navigating thyroid concerns. For more information about thyroid nodules or to schedule a consultation, visit Clayman Thyroid Center online or join the conversation during the February 26 live event.About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. It unites the expertise of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center into a single, highly specialized hospital model. Since opening in 2022, the hospital has cared for patients from all 50 U.S. states and more than 80 countries, delivering advanced surgical care, innovative treatments, and a growing research program focused on improving outcomes for endocrine disease patients.

