Selected From 100,000+ Applicants, Atlanta AI Founder Secures Comcast RISE Grant and Graduates Goldman Sachs Program

Dual recognition from Comcast RISE and Goldman Sachs positions BAAB for expansion in the growing AI-driven economy.

Cultural intelligence is the next competitive advantage in AI. Institutions are backing platforms that understand audience nuance, not just automation.” — Apryl Beverly, Founder & President of BAAB

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence across marketing and sales functions, a new challenge is emerging: most AI tools generate content quickly but lack the cultural intelligence required to build trust and drive conversion.Atlanta-based founder Apryl Beverly, CEO of BAAB , is building technology designed to close that gap. National institutions are taking notice.Beverly has been selected from more than 100,000 applicants nationwide to receive a Comcast RISE grant, representing an acceptance rate of less than 0.5 percent. She has also graduated from the Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women: Black in Business program, a selective national initiative supporting high-growth entrepreneurs.The dual recognition positions BAAB for expansion as demand grows for AI solutions that move beyond generic automation.“Businesses are integrating AI rapidly, but efficiency alone does not drive results,” Beverly said. “Audience nuance, tone, and psychology still determine whether a message resonates. Our focus is building AI tools that reflect those realities.”Founded in 2011, BAAB has generated more than $3 billion in revenue for clients through high-performing sales and marketing strategies. The company recently expanded into AI-powered solutions designed to help businesses scale revenue more effectively in a competitive digital marketplace.Within weeks of launching its AI platform, BAAB generated six figures in revenue, signaling strong demand from entrepreneurs and growth-stage companies seeking intelligent automation grounded in real-world persuasion strategy.Comcast RISE Program SuccessThrough Comcast RISE, Beverly received grant funding, technology resources, and marketing support to strengthen BAAB’s operational infrastructure. Comcast RISE was created to help strengthen small businesses owned by people of color by providing marketing and technology services, as well as grant funding. The program supported 500 entrepreneurs across the country with resources to rebuild and grow their businesses.Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women AchievementIn 2021, Goldman Sachs launched One Million Black Women (OMBW), a $10 billion investment commitment with $100 million philanthropic capital to drive economic growth and opportunity. It is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive investment focused on key moments from early childhood through retirement. To date, OMBW has deployed over $3.8 billion in investment capital and $44 million in philanthropic capital.In 2022, Goldman Sachs launched the Goldman Sachs OMBW: Black in Business program, a free 12-week business education program dedicated to equipping sole proprietors with the tools necessary to turn their business potential into business growth. The program helps sole proprietors learn how to price their product or service, hire their first employee, understand their finances and so much more. To date, Black in Business has served over 1,300 sole proprietors, representing 45 states and Washington D.C.Beverly joined this cohort of entrepreneurs who received business education, mentorship, and access to a national network of industry leaders.About BAABBAAB is an Atlanta-based, certified woman-owned marketing and technology company specializing in strategic sales messaging and AI-powered solutions. Since 2011, the firm has served clients across the United States and internationally.Learn more at propitchtool.ai.

