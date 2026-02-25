Lynn L. Bergeson and Carla N. Hutton Chosen as Top Authors by JD Supra Readers

JD Supra 2026 Readers Choice Award

This award recognizes the most-read and -shared articles posted on JD Supra, a legal news service.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson and Senior Regulatory Analyst Carla N. Hutton have been recognized in the 2026 JD Supra Readers Choice Awards as top authors in the Environment section. This is Ms. Bergeson’s ninth Readers Choice award, which recognizes the most-read and -shared articles posted on JD Supra, a legal news service, and Ms. Hutton’s second award. B&C’s monthly “Wrap-Up of Federal and State Chemical Regulatory Developments” ( https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/wrap-up-of-federal-and-state-chemical-8944696/ ) is always widely read and shared. Other popular articles from the past year include “ECHA Publishes Updated REACH Restriction Proposal for PFAS” ( https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/echa-publishes-updated-reach-2053948/ ) and “EPA Issues Final Risk Management Rules for Trichloroethylene, Perchloroethylene, and Carbon Tetrachloride” ( https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/epa-issues-final-risk-management-rules-4701644/ ).Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), the NanoBusiness Commercialization Association, and is a recent past President of the Product Stewardship Society. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee. Ms. Bergeson is also President of The Acta Group (Acta) and B&CConsortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM).Carla N. Hutton regularly authors reports and assessments of regulatory and legislative developments for B&C clients. She is a coauthor of many of the books written by B&C, including “Chemical Product Law and Supply Chain Stewardship: A Guide to New TSCA,” ABA Book Publishing (2025); “Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA),” LexisNexis (2025); and “New TSCA: A Guide to the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act and Its Implementation,” ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (2017). Her writing has also appeared in Chemical Watch, BNA Daily Environment Report, and Nanotechnology Now.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. ( http://www.lawbc.com/ ) is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group ( http://www.actagroup.com/ ) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.