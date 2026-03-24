Julie Sisk Launches Take2Film, Expert-Led Festival-Specific Travel Experiences for Culture Seekers

New venture offers insider access to the world’s most prestigious film festivals with an emphasis on culture, context, and accessibility.

It’s access — and it’s about sharing a lifetime of relationships and experience with travelers who want more than just a vacation.” — Julie Sisk

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 37 years as the Founder and Director of The American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, industry leader Julie Sisk announces the launch of her new venture: Take2Film — a curated travel experience for cinema lovers, immersive travel enthusiasts, and curious travelers.Take2Film offers thoughtfully designed journeys to film festivals including Cannes, Venice , San Sebastián, and London. More than a ticket or a pass, each experience provides rich context, connection, and local immersion — combining film screenings with curated cultural events, private conversations, and insider perspectives.“For decades, I’ve watched the transformative power of being in the room,” says Sisk. “Film festivals aren’t just about premieres and red carpets — they’re where ideas ignite, careers begin, and global conversations unfold. With Take2Film, I want to open that world to travelers who love cinema and want to experience it from the inside.”Each Take2Film journey balances festival access with local discovery — from intimate filmmaker discussions to guided cultural experiences that reflect the spirit of each city. Designed for both first-time attendees and seasoned festival-goers, the trips offer concierge-style hosting and a welcoming, community-driven atmosphere.Accessibility is also central to the company’s mission. Building on Sisk’s longstanding commitment to inclusive programming, Take2Film incorporates accessible travel accommodations to ensure that film lovers of all abilities can participate fully in the experience.Take2Film marks what Sisk calls her “second act” — a natural evolution of her decades-long career connecting people to the international film community.“This isn’t tourism,” Sisk adds. “It’s access — and it’s about sharing a lifetime of relationships and experience with travelers who want more than just a vacation.”Upcoming festival journeys and additional details are available at www.take2film.com About Take2FilmFounded by Julie Sisk, Take2Film is a curated travel experience offering insider access to the world’s leading film festivals. Building on her longstanding commitment to inclusive programming honed at the Cannes, Denver, London, Sundance, Toronto, and Venice film festivals, Take2Film ensures that film lovers of all abilities can participate fully at the world’s top film festivals.

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