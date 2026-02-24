Governor Ivey Continues Celebrating Public Schools Week, Releases Student Voices Video

BIRMINGHAM – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, continuing her celebration of Public Schools Week, released a video featuring students who served as her special guests at her final state of the state address.

Click here or above for VIDEO.

The students in the video are from Booker T. Washington K-8 School, a Turnaround School recognized by Governor Ivey during her state of the state for significant academic improvement. Washington K-8 moved from a “D” on the state’s report card to a “B,” reflecting the accelerated growth being achieved through her Turnaround School’s initiative.

During her 2026 state of the state address, Governor Ivey highlighted the success of Turnaround Schools and recognized the Washington K-8 students in attendance:

“On this occasion a couple years ago, I declared we would have no more failing elementary schools in Alabama. The Turnaround Schools initiative is making that a reality by producing accelerated growth in the state’s most challenged classrooms.

“Y’all…these schools are improving at twice the statewide rate. Now, we will work towards graduating these successful schools to make room for a new cohort. We must keep funding this proven initiative.

“Here with us this evening are students from one of those successful Turnaround Schools. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham moved from a ‘D’ on the state’s report card all the way to a ‘B’. That’s because of these students here! Boys and girls, please stand and let us recognize you!

“Ladies and gentlemen, these young people…future generations…they are why we serve.”

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Friday, February 27, 2026:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/7c3060093da80d5222c85800d783f0b920260224182700/92e2cf680a809876e2307fe961b3d7c320260224183122/1d7432

###