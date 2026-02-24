Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,238 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Continues Celebrating Public Schools Week, Releases Student Voices Video

 

BIRMINGHAM – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, continuing her celebration of Public Schools Week, released a video featuring students who served as her special guests at her final state of the state address.

Click here or above for VIDEO.

The students in the video are from Booker T. Washington K-8 School, a Turnaround School recognized by Governor Ivey during her state of the state for significant academic improvement. Washington K-8 moved from a “D” on the state’s report card to a “B,” reflecting the accelerated growth being achieved through her Turnaround School’s initiative.

During her 2026 state of the state address, Governor Ivey highlighted the success of Turnaround Schools and recognized the Washington K-8 students in attendance:

“On this occasion a couple years ago, I declared we would have no more failing elementary schools in Alabama. The Turnaround Schools initiative is making that a reality by producing accelerated growth in the state’s most challenged classrooms.

“Y’all…these schools are improving at twice the statewide rate. Now, we will work towards graduating these successful schools to make room for a new cohort. We must keep funding this proven initiative.

“Here with us this evening are students from one of those successful Turnaround Schools. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham moved from a ‘D’ on the state’s report card all the way to a ‘B’. That’s because of these students here! Boys and girls, please stand and let us recognize you!

“Ladies and gentlemen, these young people…future generations…they are why we serve.”

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Friday, February 27, 2026:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/7c3060093da80d5222c85800d783f0b920260224182700/92e2cf680a809876e2307fe961b3d7c320260224183122/1d7432

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ivey Continues Celebrating Public Schools Week, Releases Student Voices Video

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.