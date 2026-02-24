DHS Calls Out Sanctuary Governor Spanberger for Banning Work with ICE Law Enforcement Ahead of Her Response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address

These sanctuary policies that release criminals from jails directly back into American neighborhoods play Russian Roulette with American lives

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement ahead of Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, America’s brave DHS law enforcement officers have delivered the most secure border in U.S. history and removed more than 700,000 dangerous illegal aliens from American communities,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE under President Trump’s leadership is targeting criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists. At every step on the way to make America safe again, sanctuary politicians—including Abigail Spanberger—have tried to slow ICE down and chosen to release criminals from their jails into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims.”

On February 4, Governor Spanberger terminated all 287(g) agreements in the state of Virginia, making her state less safe as a direct result. When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers must have a more visible presence to find and apprehend criminals released from jails and into communities.

Partnerships with law enforcement are critical to expanding the resources law enforcement needs in order to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the U.S. DHS has had tremendous success when local law enforcement works with DHS, including 40,000 arrests in Florida and a recent two-week operation in West Virginia that resulted in the arrest of more than 650 illegal aliens. 7 out of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE.

While Governor Spanberger continues to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto Virginia’s streets, ICE law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals including:

Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of two counts of indecent liberties: expose genitals to child, entering property with intent to damage, and petit larceny.

Jose Chicas-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien El Salvador convicted of sex object penetration of a child victim less than thirteen, aggravated sexual battery victim less than thirteen, and indecent liberties by guardian.

Ahmer Althaf Shaikh, a criminal illegal alien from Pakistan convicted of murder.

Grant Moctar, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with 11 felony convictions, including homicide, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, prisoner in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, and aggravated assault.

Henry Josue Villatoro, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, also known as "Samurai,” and is a known Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang leader and member. He has federal arrest warrant charges, including for racketeering and conspiracy to murder.

Tony Hill, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia convicted of aggravated sexual battery with a child, indecent liberties with child, possessing obscene material with minor, and filming or videotaping an undressed minor.

Denis Pop-Cuz, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of possessing obscene material of a minor, and filming child pornography. He also has pending charges for rape, abduction of person with intent to defile, possessing obscene material of a minor, and filming child pornography.

Milton Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of sodomy by force or threat.

# # #