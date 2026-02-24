Coast Guard Reinstates 56 Members Who Were Dismissed for Refusing COVID Vaccines Under Biden Administration

President Trump and Secretary Noem have been righting the wrongs of the last administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for servicemembers

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that 56 members of the United States Coast Guard who were kicked out of the service over the COVID-19 vaccine have finally been reinstated with back pay.

“56 members of the United States Coast Guard who were kicked out of the service over the COVID-19 vaccine have finally been reinstated with back pay—this is a victory for religious, personal, and medical freedom for all Americans — both in and out of uniform. The last administration’s vaccine mandates were unconstitutional, un-American, and a gross violation of personal freedom. It was no way to treat the men and women who put everything on the line to keep our country safe,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump is righting these wrongs and returning those unjustly removed members to service. This decision to reinstate these members of the Coast Guard is a major step in the right direction.”

On August 21, 2021, Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, issued a mandate forcing all service members to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate was rescinded on January 10, 2023. The Coast Guard implemented a similar mandate which was rescinded on January 11, 2023.

On January 27, 2025, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14184, which made reinstatement available for all service members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine.

As a result of that Executive Order, a three-member panel of the Board for Correction of Military Records of the Coast Guard voted upon Secretary Noem’s recommendation to reinstate 56 members of the Coast Guard who were discharged because of their refusal to take the COVID vaccine.

The Coast Guard will now retroactively reinstate these 56 members effective upon the date of their discharge.

This will ensure the service records of each member reflect a period of unbroken and continuous active service between the date of their vaccine-related discharge and their reinstatement to Coast Guard duty.

In accordance with President Trump’s executive order, these members may be entitled to back pay and allowances, bonus payments, rank, and/or seniority in grade, as determined by the Coast Guard.

A copy of the decision can be found here.

# # #