WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Rapists, and Violent Criminals

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of more criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted for despicable crimes including carnal knowledge of a child 13-14-years-old, rape, and criminal sexual assault.

“Today, some Democrats in Congress are planning to bring illegal aliens as guests to the State of the Union. Once again, they are putting illegal aliens above the safety of American citizens,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday alone our officers arrested pedophiles, rapists, and violent criminals from our communities. President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it abundantly clear: if you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jorge Luis Gomez-Gallardo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for carnal knowledge of a child 13-14-years-old in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Parsram Chettana, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana, convicted for rape in Schenectady, New York.

Agustine Hernandez-Almaraz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal sexual assault in Winnebago County, Illinois.

Omar Gomez-Hinojosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault in Seattle, Washington.

Isidro Arcenio Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for naturalization fraud in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

