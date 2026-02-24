From Investment to Impact: Celebrating Extended Learning Opportunities Success in Maine

Pictured: Students in Washington County learn how to grow crops.

Since 2022, Maine has invested a historic $7.1 million to expand Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) programming throughout the state. ELOs provide schools with opportunities to create meaningful connections with employers statewide. In turn, they help young people better understand career opportunities and acquire valuable foundational career skills, including initiative, adaptability, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication.

Through ELOs, Maine students are learning by doing. They are earning credentials, such as certified nursing assistant; installing boilers alongside skilled tradespeople; training to become future educators; participating in law-related ELOs; and engaging in countless other hands-on, career-connected experiences.

In 2024, the Maine State Legislature codified ELOs in statute as an approved education pathway. This statute, intentionally written with flexibility, empowers schools and communities to design ELO programs that meet local workforce needs, while honoring student interests and goals.

ELOs by the Number

There have been two rounds of Maine DOE ELO grants. The first round, $5.6 million of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP), was awarded in 2022 to 26 schools and community-based organizations throughout the state, covering 13 counties. In 2025, the state invested a second round of $1.5 million to support ELO 2.0, which funded 12 ELO programs. These awardees included expansions of existing ELO programming and the launch of new programs.

Between the fall of 2022 and fall of 2025, the Maine DOE grant-funded ELO programs have seen:

3,000+ core and elective credits earned.

6,000+ student participants.

3,000+ new school-employer partnerships.

8,000+ community and business engagements.

These numbers represent more than participation; they reflect aspiration, engagement, and strengthened collaboration among educators and employers, as ELOs continue to become part of the fabric of Maine’s education landscape. (Please note that this data does not include the outcomes of other ELO programs in Maine, such as those that are supported locally or funded through other agencies.

Some examples of these recent investments include ELOs at:

Mountain Valley High School, focused on building local aspirations and local talent.

Brewer High School and Marshwood High School, embedding ELOs schoolwide.

A partnership between the Rural Aspirations Project and Healthy Acadia, expanding ELO access to all high school students in Washington County.



Together, these programs demonstrate that ELOs are not isolated efforts; they are becoming part of the fabric of Maine’s education landscape.

The ELO program at the Maine DOE also works closely with the Maine Career Exploration Program, housed within the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. This program provides 75 hours of paid career exploration for youth ages 16-24, supporting job shadows, internships, mentorships, apprenticeships, digital learning, independent study, community service, and work-based learning experiences, including ELOs.

Regional Collaborations

Throughout Maine, the Community Coordinators Collaborative (C3) serves as an active educator-led network dedicated to building strong business partnerships that expand students’ access to meaningful career exploration experiences, including job shadows, career talks, workplace tours, and internships. By connecting students directly with employers, C3 helps Maine youth navigate future career pathways and strengthens efforts to retain talent and grow Maine’s workforce. Likewise, there are several regional collaborations, both newly formed and long established, such as the York County, Washington County, and Midcoast Collaboratives, all working to deepen partnerships and expand opportunities within their communities.

Current and Future ELO Opportunities

Career Exploration Survey: On February 6, 2026, a short survey was shared through the Maine DOE newsroom. This survey was designed to identify which school administrative units (SAUs) and Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools are currently engaged in career exploration activities—and to gather insights into what is working, what is needed, and where additional support could make the biggest impact. Responses will help inform statewide efforts related to resources, professional development, and technical assistance for pre-K–12 students and school staff.

On February 6, 2026, a short survey was shared through the Maine DOE newsroom. This survey was designed to identify which school administrative units (SAUs) and Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools are currently engaged in career exploration activities—and to gather insights into what is working, what is needed, and where additional support could make the biggest impact. Responses will help inform statewide efforts related to resources, professional development, and technical assistance for pre-K–12 students and school staff. Monthly, no-cost, virtual, synchronous professional development hosted by the Maine DOE ELO team: Professionals in the field will share their best practices and resources, and agency partners will present on their programs and how students and school ELO programs may access them. The Maine DOE ELO team will also host office hours for ELO grantees. Please see the Maine DOE ELO webpage for upcoming opportunities.

Professionals in the field will share their best practices and resources, and agency partners will present on their programs and how students and school ELO programs may access them. The Maine DOE ELO team will also host office hours for ELO grantees. Please see the Maine DOE ELO webpage for upcoming opportunities. ELO celebration at the Hall of Flags: Join the Maine DOE ELO team and students/staff from ELO programs statewide on April 30, 2026, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hall of Flags in Augusta.This afternoon will be spent celebrating and raising awareness about ELOs in Maine by highlighting the impactful work of communities, students, staff, and partners. Students will display their ELO work through a student showcase of statewide ELO profiles.

Join the Maine DOE ELO team and students/staff from ELO programs statewide on April 30, 2026, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hall of Flags in Augusta.This afternoon will be spent celebrating and raising awareness about ELOs in Maine by highlighting the impactful work of communities, students, staff, and partners. Students will display their ELO work through a student showcase of statewide ELO profiles. Supporting younger learners in career exploration: The Maine DOE ELO team will be launching a community of practice (COP) for educators who provide career exploration experiences for younger learners (preK-8). This COP builds on the successful summer pilot, Maine Out of School Time program. (MOST) which supported career exploration for students in grades 4–6. To learn more about MOST, please watch this short video and stay tuned for updates on how to join the community of practice. This expansion reflects the understanding that career exploration does not begin in high school; it begins with early exposure, curiosity, and possibilities!

For further information about ELOs and Maine’s efforts to expand career exploration for Maine students, please visit the Maine DOE ELO webpage or contact Maine DOE Extended Learning Coordinator Lana Sawyer at Lana.Sawyer@maine.gov.

For further information about the Maine Career Exploration Program, please visit the Maine Career Exploration Program website or contact Karen Morin, Workforce Planning Coordinator, at Karen.Morin@maine.gov.