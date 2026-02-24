Best California Movers Named to USA TODAY’s America’s Best Moving Companies 2026

USA TODAY – America’s Best Moving Companies 2026 Best California Movers Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best California Movers has been officially recognized by USA TODAY as one of America’s Best Moving Companies 2026. In addition to the national honor, the company was also ranked among America’s Best Moving Companies in California 2026, reinforcing its position as a leading relocation provider in the state.USA TODAY’s annual rankings highlight top-performing moving companies across the country based on service quality, customer satisfaction, operational standards, and overall reputation within the industry. Being featured in both the national and state-level lists reflects Best California Movers’ continued commitment to professional excellence and customer-first service.The recognition follows a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by USA TODAY. After reviewing 3,700 moving companies operating across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, winners were ultimately selected from a pool of more than 36,000 companies nationwide. Customers played a significant role in determining the final rankings, with more than 17,000 people surveyed between August and September 2025, combined with an independent analysis of more than 2 million online customer reviews.Founded in 2019, Best California Movers has grown into one of California’s most trusted relocation companies, operating offices across Southern and Northern California. The company provides residential and commercial moving services, local and long-distance relocations, professional packing, secure storage solutions, and white-glove moving support.Over the past several years, Best California Movers has experienced steady growth fueled by strong customer loyalty and consistently high service ratings. The company maintains thousands of verified reviews across major platforms and a perfect average rating, positioning it among the highest-rated moving providers in the state.The dual USA TODAY recognition underscores the company’s operational standards, including licensed and insured services, trained moving crews, modern GPS-equipped trucks, and transparent pricing policies with no hidden fees. With a fleet of 30+ trucks and more than 40 moving teams, Best California Movers continues to scale while maintaining personalized customer service.The 2026 awards further strengthen the company’s expanding presence across California, where it serves major metropolitan regions including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Bay Area. In addition to local moves, the company coordinates interstate and cross-country relocations to and from California.As housing markets shift and relocation demands evolve, Best California Movers remains focused on delivering streamlined logistics, clear communication, and dependable execution for families, homeowners, renters, and businesses alike.For more information about Best California Movers and its services, visit: https://bestcaliforniamovers.com/

