Stationery Park (SPark) Brings Whimsical Stationery Festival to Santa Monica, May 16–17

Stationery Park (SPark) Poster by Kenzo Okeya

A two-day celebration of pens, paper, illustration, and analog joy—featuring local artists, international makers from Japan, and major stationery brands

SPark is about bringing people together through analog joy: meeting the artists, discovering new favorites, and leaving with something you’ll actually use.” — Michelle MaliZAki

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stationery lovers, journalers, artists, and paper people: Stationery Park (SPark) returns May 16–17 at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club for a weekend dedicated to pens, paper goods, illustration, journaling, and the magic of analog creativity. Designed as a whimsical, discovery-driven marketplace and community gathering, SPark brings together an unusually wide range of exhibitors—from small local artists and independent makers to international vendors and legacy stationery brands.

SPark’s vendor mix spans handcrafted and collectible goods to well-known favorites, including Toyooka Craft and Glass Studio TooS from Japan, major brands such as Yafa Brands, Esterbrook, and Kaweco, and beloved retailers like Kinokuniya and Flax Pen to Paper—all under one roof.

“I wanted to create an inclusive space where we can have fun together—whether you’re a serious fountain pen person, a casual journaler, or you just love cute paper,” said Michelle MaliZaki, co-producer of Stationery Park. “SPark is about bringing people together through analog joy: meeting the artists, discovering new favorites, and leaving with something you’ll actually use.”

In addition to shopping, SPark features interactive, festival-style activities included with admission, including Takumi Alley’s famous Scavenger Hunt (with prizes), a Stamp Rally (collect stamps throughout the event and redeem for prizes), a Friendship Bracelet Station, a “Bring One, Take One” Table (bring a stationery item you love but don’t use and swap for something new-to-you), and free name calligraphy on cardstock by the Society of Calligraphy Southern California (upon request; while supplies and time allow).

Tickets are timed-entry, and attendees may arrive anytime on or after their selected entry time, with in-and-out privileges.

Accessibility note: The Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club venue is not wheelchair accessible.

Stationery Park is produced by Michelle MaliZaki, Japanese American stand-up comedian and lifelong stationery enthusiast, in collaboration with Kenzo Okeya of Takumi Alley and his artist wife, Aubrey Okeya. Together, they created SPark to celebrate analog joy, spotlight artists and makers, and build real-life community around creativity.

For updates, follow @StationeryParkEvent, @PenPaperPalooza, and @TakumiAlley.

About Stationery Park (SPark)

Stationery Park (SPark) is a whimsical stationery festival in Santa Monica celebrating pens, paper, illustration, journaling, and the creative community behind modern stationery culture. With a curated marketplace plus interactive activities, SPark brings stationery lovers together for a joyful, hands-on weekend of discovery.

Press Contact: PenPaperPalooza@gmail.com

