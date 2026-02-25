HRTLY Announces New Clinical and Financial Leadership

HRTLY Logo Dr. Beena Peters Brittany Leach

HRTLY welcomes Dr. Beena Peters and Brittany Leach, seasoned leaders advancing clinical strategy, governance, and scalable infrastructure.

We are pleased to welcome Dr. Peters and Brittany Leach to HRTLY’s executive leadership team.” — Israel Rocha, Chairman & CEO

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HRTLY , a next-generation health and technology company built to advance how disease is detected, understood, and managed through continuous, technology-enabled care, today announced the appointments of Dr. Beena S. Peters, DNP, RN, FACHE, FABC, FAAN, as Chief Clinical Officer, and Brittany R. Leach, MPA, as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Designed to connect everyday life with the full continuum of care and enable earlier insight through continuous signal-driven intelligence, HRTLY is developing a platform aimed at improving care outcomes and reducing preventable burden from chronic disease. These appointments underscore the company’s commitment to clinical rigor, operational excellence, and disciplined execution as it builds and scales its platform.“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Peters and Brittany Leach to HRTLY’s executive leadership team,” said Israel Rocha, Chairman & CEO of HRTLY. “Their combined strengths—clinical transformation leadership at scale and proven financial and operational stewardship—will further position HRTLY to execute with the standards, governance, and accountability required to drive measurable health outcomes. Dr. Peters brings deep expertise in care delivery redesign and evidence-based practice. Brittany brings financial and administrative leadership to build durable, scalable infrastructure. Together, they represent the leadership profile HRTLY needs at this stage of growth.”Dr. Beena S. Peters to Lead Clinical Strategy and Evidence-Based InnovationAs Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Peters will lead HRTLY’s evidence-based program design and clinical protocol development, partnering across product and operations to ensure clinical quality, safety, and outcomes performance remain foundational as HRTLY scales.Dr. Peters brings more than three decades of transformational healthcare leadership across complex health systems. Most recently, she served as System Chief Nursing Executive for Cook County Health System (CCH), one of the largest public health systems in the United States. Across her career, she has led enterprise initiatives that integrate workforce optimization, technology enablement, and evidence-based practice to improve access, quality, and outcomes for diverse patient populations.At Cook County Health, Dr. Peters’ leadership contributed to an 83% reduction in hospital-acquired conditions, resulting in more than $76 million in cost avoidance, improved emergency department efficiency and utilization, and the reopening and expansion of clinical services at CCH facilities and hospitals—including ICU operations and dialysis programs.Previously, Dr. Peters held progressive leadership roles at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, including serving as a founding Director of the NIDCAP Training Center and Administrator of the newly established Children’s Hospital, with a sustained focus on human-centered redesign and regulatory excellence.Dr. Peters is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Academy of Nursing, and the Johnson & Johnson Nurse Innovation Fellowship. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Illinois. Her recognition includes the 2023 Joan L. Shaver Outstanding Illinois Nurse Leader Award and the Jonas Salk Health Leadership Award from March of Dimes. She is the founding president of the Indian Nursing Association of Illinois and serves on multiple community and educational boards.Brittany R. Leach to Oversee Financial Discipline and Administrative InfrastructureAs Co-Founder and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Ms. Leach will oversee HRTLY’s finance and administrative functions, including financial strategy, planning and analysis, governance, compliance, and operational systems—supporting scalable growth while maintaining disciplined execution and organizational resilience.Ms. Leach brings a distinguished record of building high-performing operational infrastructure and leading complex financial environments. Most recently, she served as Director of Sponsored Research Operations at NYU Langone Health, where she established the institution’s first centralized research operations core and orchestrated financial and submission processes across a $250 million annual research portfolio, supporting 200+ faculty and administrators across 14+ departments.Her expertise spans strategic financial planning, compliance, governance, risk management, and organizational development. At NYU Langone Health, she led and developed a team of grant and finance professionals, strengthened capacity during portfolio expansion, and improved quality outcomes through process standardization and operational redesign.Ms. Leach has also served in high-stakes financial reporting and compliance environments, including as Director of Financial Reporting for national campaigns, where she prepared financial statements for a $1 billion national operation in accordance with GAAP and regulatory standards.Ms. Leach holds an Executive Master of Public Administration from New York University and dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she currently serves on the Dean’s Business Council.Leadership Additions Support Scalable, Outcomes-Driven GrowthTogether, Dr. Peters and Ms. Leach bring complementary expertise that aligns to HRTLY’s operational model: pairing clinical excellence and evidence-based design with enterprise-caliber financial management and administrative discipline. Their appointments reflect HRTLY’s focus on building a high-accountability organization capable of delivering measurable preventive health outcomes at scale.About HRTLYHRTLY is a next-generation healthcare and technology company being built to advance how disease is detected, understood, and managed—making high-quality care more seamless across virtual and in-person settings. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and incorporated in Delaware, HRTLY develops secure, interoperable solutions that connect everyday life with the full continuum of care, integrating continuous real-world data from wearables, connected devices, and clinical systems. Through its clinical intelligence platform, HRTLY is designed to identify risk earlier and create new, data-driven care pathways that enable timely intervention, support long-term health and longevity, and help patients live longer, live better, and live easier—while helping clinicians close care gaps, reduce preventable disease burden, and deliver more consistent, affordable, and effective care.

