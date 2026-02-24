Premier establishes Cabinet Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Red Tape Reduction

CANADA, February 24 - As government continues its work to deliver high quality public services and manage public finances carefully, Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, has established a special Cabinet Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Red Tape Reduction to strengthen oversight of public spending, reduce administrative burden, and improve the delivery of government services.

The committee will lead government-wide efforts to review programs and services to ensure they are meeting their objectives, providing value for money, and delivering services effectively and efficiently. Its mandate includes reducing red tape across departments, developing government customer service standards, overseeing a comprehensive public expenditure review, advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in public services, and identifying opportunities for regional collaboration that support cost-effective service delivery.

The committee will be chaired by Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance, and will include Hon. Sidney MacEwen; Hon. Gilles Arsenault; Hon. Bloyce Thompson; and Hon. Darlene Compton.

“Our government has a responsibility to manage public finances carefully while delivering services Islanders rely on. This committee will take a disciplined approach to reviewing programs, reducing unnecessary administrative burden, and improving how Islanders experience government services.” — Minister Burridge

The committee has been established for an initial 12-month mandate and will begin its work immediately. Departments will undertake program effectiveness analysis to identify opportunities to streamline services, reduce duplication, improve user experience, and ensure programs are delivering strong outcomes for Islanders.

