MALLPLAZA REGISTERS AN EBITDA OF USD 577.5 MILLION AND CLOSES 2025 WITH OVER 385 MILLION VISITS

Mallplaza Oeste, Santiago, Chile.

The company has consolidated its regional presence, executing an investment plan of over USD 600 million in Chile and Peru.

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLAZA S.A. (BCS: PLAZA). - Mallplaza is celebrating historic results for year’s end 2025, once again registering record numbers reflecting its robust performance during the year. The company registered an EBITDA of USD 577.5 million with a margin of 80.5% in the period, which represents a 38.2% increase. Meanwhile, FFO was up +33.7% to CLP 185.1 per share (CAGR 21.8% since 2021). This result was driven by the successful consolidation of assets in Peru and strong operational performance at the regional level, which allowed generating greater business volume with higher margins.Excluding the fair value effect, the Net income reached CLP 369,312 million (+53.3%). This solid and recurring performance was supported by a +32.2% increase in revenues, driven by robust regional management that capitalized on increased square meters leased, inflation-indexed contracts and growth in tenants’ sales. The consolidation of the Peru division since 2024 also contributed.“Our strategy has allowed us to make progress toward the purpose of ‘simplifying and enjoying life more’ with propositions that are connected with communities and people, in that way enhancing our leadership in the Andean Region with a growth and transformation plan in execution for over USD 600 million, always aiming to offer spaces in constant evolution that promote human connection and have a positive impact on people and communities,” Mallplaza CEO Pablo Pulido said.The positive and historic results reflect the implementation of a clear growth strategy based on three verticals: Value creation through our assets, growth through new square meters (GLA) and value maximization through our complementary businesses.In the first vertical of growth, the period was heavily marked by commercial agility and the implementation of proactive renovation efforts and the incorporation of new contracts, which allowed over 500 new stores to be incorporated in 2025, adding 84,500 m2 of new propositions through the expansion and reconversion of spaces. Meanwhile, in terms of growth through new square meters, Mallplaza is moving forward with its expansion plan in Chile and Peru, in addition to creating value through new uses, such as the expansion and transformation of Mallplaza Premium Outlets Biobío, the company’s first asset in outlet format, which seeks to attract new segments and optimize profitability per square meter.“Regarding new uses, we are also making progress with our housing densification strategy in our urban centers, which will enhance their offering through the execution of multi-family projects for lease, the sale of properties for housing development and the construction of housing for sale, taking advantage of our portfolio's outstanding development potential,” Pulido highlights.Lastly, growth in the parking and advertising businesses stands out in the company’s complementary businesses, which grew +44.7% in 2025.When it comes to visitor flows, the company registered +16% year-on-year growth, with a total of 385 million visits in 2025. This significant increase in flows is the result of having adapted and transformed the value proposition with a strong focus on maximizing specialty retail with the best formats, adapting the size and propositions of department stores, supermarkets and other large spaces, in addition to intensifying the proposition for food and beverages, entertainment and meeting spaces.Business strategy milestones by market:Chile: it was closed the quarter with a proactive business management that allowed us to open 29,000 m² in new stores, while making progress on the strategic reconversion of 14,000 m2 of large spaces in Mallplaza Norte, Mallplaza Sur, Mallplaza Oeste, Mallplaza Antofagasta and Malllplaza Iquique. This optimization has enhanced profitability and the visitor experience. MallPlaza Premium Outlets Biobío materialized the start of the new business vertical and global brands such as Calvin Klein, ASICS and Dockers were incorporated through a successful 6,600-m2 transformation and expansion, validating this format’s high profit potential. Mallplaza Vespucio’s proposition was strengthened with the opening of a second supermarket, new food and beverage options and the renovation of over 20 stores.Peru: We renewed 223 contracts and 83 new stores opened, which helped to strengthen the value proposition and brand positioning, in addition to increasing EBITDA by +14.1%, with an EBITDA margin of 84.3% (+5.4 p.p. compared to the previous year). With the management model installed during 2025, a transformation and growth stage is expected that will allow the company’s positioning, profitability and impact to continue to be consolidated.Colombia: A portfolio of excellent quality was consolidated in the country’s main cities, achieving consolidated occupancy of 97%, EBITDA growth of 30.6% and a 7.8 p.p. Improvement in the EBITDA margin. The quality of assets and intense business management allowed over 5,000 m2 to be opened in the last quarter, with the incorporation of the AutoPlaza format in Mallplaza NQS standing out with the brands Jeep, Fiat, Hyundai, Volvo, Peugeot, JMC, Zeekr, Chevrolet, Ford and Kia; in addition to the iconic Lacoste, New Balance and Asics formats in Mallplaza Buenavista.For more information: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/ https://api.mziq.com/mzfilemanager/v2/d/c519998b-db14-4925-8450-face8986b5b6/56624c8d-bf46-f5a4-9fb3-9a4aec812905?origin=2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.