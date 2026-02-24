Erlich Law Firm Files Federal Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against Lighthouse Document Technologies in Seattle

Seattle, Washington – Erlich Law Firm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Lighthouse Document Technologies, Inc., a Seattle-based legal technology company, fired a human resources director in retaliation for reporting race discrimination inside the company.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The complaint was brought on behalf of a former director of human resources and total rewards. Erlich Law Firm serves as co-counsel with AKW Law, P.C.

The plaintiff was hired in 2024 as a Senior Compensation Manager and, within weeks, promoted to a Director role. The Chief Financial Officer is alleged to have praised the promotion in writing. Additionally, the plaintiff’s year-end review in December 2024 as “Exceeds Expectations,” with no record of discipline or performance warnings.

Court filings allege that employees of color in the department were talked over in meetings, repeatedly misnamed, and subjected to unprofessional forms of address, while their accomplishments were minimized in comparison with white facing coworkers.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff was terminated for “conduct” concerns, which the plaintiff contends were pretextual. The company’s HR department is alleged to have contributed to derogatory remarks and poor management. The plaintiff argues that they were never notified of specific allegations, never interviewed, and were not given progressive discipline or prior counseling before being dismissed.

“These court filings allege that a company with written anti-discrimination policies failed to follow its own stated procedures when a senior leader raised concerns about race in the workplace,” said Jason Erlich of Erlich Law Firm. “The complaint contends that our client went from being promoted and rated as exceeding expectations to being fired within days of reporting discrimination. The legal question is whether that sequence, and the lack of a meaningful investigation, amounts to unlawful retaliation.”

This particular case is brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1981 for race discrimination and retaliation, as well as under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act and California Labor Code § 1102.5. The lawsuit seeks back pay, front pay or reinstatement, compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and injunctive relief, including policy changes, training, and the creation of independent reporting channels for discrimination and retaliation complaints.

CASE INFORMATION

U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington at Seattle

Wanda Williams v. Lighthouse Document Technologies, Inc.

Case No. 2:25-cv-02686

Erlich Law Firm

180 Grand Ave. Suite 1380 Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 788-2337

https://erlich.lawyer/

Press Contact : Jason Erlich

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

