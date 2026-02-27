Nonprofit Brokerage Rightly Realty Eliminates Consumer Real Estate Commissions & Fees

Rightly Realty launches a nonprofit full-service real estate model using AI to boost agent productivity and eliminate consumer-facing commissions.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rightly Realty , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit national real estate brokerage, announced the introduction of a service model intended to remove consumer-facing commissions and fees by using artificial intelligence to increase real estate agent productivity.According to the company, its technology automates many of the administrative and operational tasks traditionally handled by realtors, including comparative market analysis preparation, listing workflows, coordination among transaction participants, documentation processing, vendor communication, and scheduling. Licensed agents remain the primary advisors to clients throughout each transaction.Rightly Realty states that this approach allows individual realtors, operating under broker supervision, to manage a higher volume of transactions while maintaining direct client representation. The company positions this operational shift as the foundation for offering full-service real estate representationwithout charging commissions to consumers.The organization describes its nonprofit structure as central to the model. Rather than relying on traditional commission-based compensation from buyers and sellers, Rightly Realty reports that its productivity gains enable the brokerage to donate realtor time and commission value back toconsumers in support of its housing affordability mission.Company leadership notes that the model is not intended to replace real estate professionals. Instead, the technology is designed to reduce manual workload so agents can focus on advisory, negotiation, and client support responsibilities.Rightly Realty reports that its underlying technology has been developed over two decades and was originally applied in banking and finance environments before being adapted for residential real estate. The company previously tested aspects of the approach through the SoldBot platform during theCOVID-era housing market.During that period, the team now leading Rightly Realty recorded 423 home transactions and more than $165 million in sales volume, according to Newsweek’s America’s Best Realtors rankings cited by the company.While many real estate technology companies have focused on consumer search tools or transaction marketplaces, Rightly Realty states that its primary focus has been agent productivity and operational efficiency. The organization says this focus enables the delivery of consistent service levels across property types and price points.Rightly Realty is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and provides marketing, MLS exposure, transaction management, and licensed realtor representation comparable to traditional brokerages, according to the company.The organization indicates that its long-term charitable objective is to make housing more accessible and affordable nationwide by providing free-to-use agents to consumers while maintaining the role of the licensed agent.

