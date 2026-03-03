Crunch, Chocolate, and Conversation: Alter Eco Brings New Oat Clusters to Expo West

Snack, meet the makers, and dive into regenerative agriculture with Alter Eco’s chocolate and granola delights

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco is bringing the crunch, the chocolate, and the conversation to Natural Products Expo West, taking place March 3–6, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Exhibiting at Booth #349, the brand will spotlight its new Oat Clusters alongside its full lineup of organic chocolate and granola products.The Oat Clusters deliver big crunch and balanced flavor, made with organic ingredients and thoughtfully sourced chocolate. They reflect Alter Eco’s belief that snacks should be fun to eat and responsibly made, without cutting corners on quality or impact. Attendees can also explore Alter Eco’s chocolate bars, truffles, Truffle Thins, and granolas, all crafted with the same care from farm to wrapper.On Thursday, March 5, Alter Eco will host a meet-and-greet in the Alter Eco booth #349 at 2:00-4:00 pm PST, featuring Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco, and Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. The conversation will focus on regenerative agriculture, and the role food brands can play in supporting healthier soil, ecosystems, and farming communities. The first 50 guests to arrive at the meet-and-greet will receive gift bags that include Kiss the Ground coffee beans and Alter Eco cross-body, fanny packs filled with Alter Eco products.Regenerative agriculture is at the heart of Alter Eco’s approach, with direct partnerships that support healthier soils, increased biodiversity, and stronger farming communities. The brand’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond ingredients to include compostable and low-impact packaging designed to reduce waste.And because indulgence can be both playful and purpose-driven, Alter Eco will be sprinkling the show floor with coveted Gold Tickets. If you discover one and make your way to Booth #349 you will redeem a complimentary full-size chocolate bar. Plus, fifteen fortunate attendees will uncover a special ticket granting access to an exclusive fanny pack, curated with Alter Eco favorites premium chocolate, thoughtfully sourced treats, and better-for-you snacks, designed to sustain you throughout your Expo experience.Natural Products Expo West brings together the natural and organic industry’s most influential voices, brands, and retailers. Alter Eco’s presence offers a chance to snack, connect, and dive deeper into the future of food, one that’s rooted in joy, responsibility, and better systems for people and the planet.More information about Alter Eco and its products is available at www.alterecofoods.com About Alter EcoAlter Eco is a sustainability-driven chocolate company dedicated to crafting decadent, organic chocolate using fair trade partnerships, regenerative agriculture and innovative eco-friendly packaging. The company is supported by Trek One Capital, led by founder Brandon Davis, whose strategic and operational expertise helps guide Alter Eco’s long-term growth and impact. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, natural retailers nationwide, and at www.alterecofoods.com To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

