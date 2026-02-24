Shamrok AI Reports 27% Month-Over-Month Client Growth and Measurable Booking Gains Across Service Businesses

Shamrok AI proprietary voice platform integrating real-time call handling and appointment scheduling for service businesses.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrok AI , a subsidiary of Shamrok OS, reported continued month-over-month client growth of 27% since its initial rollout, alongside early performance data indicating measurable operational improvements for appointment-driven service businesses.Over the past two months, Shamrok AI has expanded from its initial client deployments into additional spa, salon, and dental office environments. The company’s proprietary AI voice platform, built and maintained by its in-house engineering team, is designed to answer inbound calls, schedule appointments in real time, and reduce missed call volume without adding administrative burden to staff.According to early usage data across active deployments, client locations utilizing the Shamrok AI platform have reported elimination of missed inbound calls during operating hours and an average of approximately 2–3 additional appointments booked per day per location through AI-handled interactions.“Early adoption has validated what we set out to build,” said a spokesperson for Shamrok AI. “Service businesses don’t need another tool that sounds impressive. They need reliability, real booking integration, and accountability.”Unlike many AI receptionist platforms that rely on third-party voice infrastructure, Shamrok AI operates on a vertically integrated technology stack developed and monitored internally. This allows continuous refinement of call behavior and direct response to operational edge cases as client environments evolve.In addition to expanding across spa and salon verticals, Shamrok AI has begun deployment within dental practices, where appointment availability and call responsiveness directly impact revenue capture. The platform integrates with booking and practice management systems, enabling real-time scheduling without staff intervention.The company is also actively developing an expanded marketing and automation suite designed to complement its AI voice platform, with the goal of helping service businesses not only manage inbound calls but also drive new client acquisition through integrated systems.Shamrok AI plans continued measured expansion through 2026, focusing on performance validation, vertical-specific deployment refinement, and deeper system integrations.For more information, visit https://www.shamrok.com About Shamrok AIShamrok AI is a subsidiary of Shamrok OS providing a fully proprietary AI voice platform for appointment-driven service businesses. Built and maintained by an in-house engineering team, Shamrok AI enables real-time call handling, continuous performance monitoring, and direct integration with booking and practice management systems.

