Big Tree Farms Showcases Bali-Inspired Sauces and Marinades at Expo West

Expanded lineup introduces elevated street food sauces inspired by Indonesian flavors

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Natural Products Expo West, taking place March 3–7, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center, Big Tree Farms ushers in The Bali Delicious Era, unveiling a bold new lineup of sauces and marinades that bring Indonesian flavor straight to the modern pantry. Visitors can find Big Tree Farms at Booth #5527. Built on Nira, the naturally sweet, nectar tapped from coconut blossoms in Bali’s regenerative food forests, the collection redefines how sweet and savory show up on the table; layered, balanced, and unmistakably craveable.Rooted in Bali and crafted for everyday cooking, the new sauces and marinades deliver depth, without compromise. Nira, tapped from the coconut flower (not the coconut), provides caramel complexity and low-glycemic sweetness, with no coconut flavor. Combined with whole-food ingredients and naturally fermented coconut aminos, the result is a gluten-free, soy-free, flavor-forward lineup designed for grilling, marinating, dipping, and finishing.Adding to the momentum, Big Tree Farms is also a NEXTY Awards finalist for its Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce, recognized for bold flavor innovation and better-for-you ingredients. The finalist nod underscores the brand’s leadership in bringing Indonesian-inspired sauces into the modern, natural foods pantry.“We’re excited to bring the bold flavors of Bali to more kitchens with this expanded lineup of sauces and marinades. By harnessing Nira, we’re able to create savory, sweet, and umami-forward flavors that are better for you and inspired by generations of Indonesian cooking,” said Ben Ripple, Founder of Big Tree Farms.Big Tree Farms is widely recognized as the world authority on coconut sweeteners and coconut aminos, and serves as a behind-the-scenes ingredient supplier to many of America’s favorite better-for-you brands. With a vertically integrated Nira supply chain supporting more than 19,000 farmers, the company continues to prove that regenerative, organic agriculture can scale, while protecting ecosystems and preserving cultural heritage.What’s New at Expo WestBBQ Sauces: Elevated Bali-inspired street food sauces with layered heat and brightness for grilling, dipping, and finishingMarinades & Sauces: Savory-forward blends powered by naturally fermented coconut aminos for depth, without soy or glutenCoconut Sweeteners: Unrefined in processing, so refined in flavor, these organic coconut blossom-based organic sweeteners golden, vanilla, and brown varieties kick sugar cane to the curb.Aminos: The most versatile marinade and sauce, aminos is an ideal gluten-free, soy-free swap that brings a savory, rich punch of flavor to a wide range of dishes.To complement the launch, Big Tree Farms will host an intimate, press-only Bali Breakfast on Wednesday, March 4, featuring traditional Balinese tea and banana leaf–wrapped Nasi Jinggo, and the opportunity to meet Indonesian Chef & R&D Lead Chef Maya Aldy and Founder & CEO Ben Ripple.About Big Tree FarmsBig Tree Farms is the world’s leading coconut blossom nectar company, transforming ancient Indonesian tradition into modern pantry staples. Through unrefined coconut sweeteners, naturally fermented coconut aminos, and bold Bali-inspired sauces, the brand delivers flavor-forward, low-glycemic, gluten-free, soy-free alternatives that are better for your body and better for the planet, while bringing the taste of Bali to kitchens everywhere.Big Tree Farms products are available at national retailers and Big Tree Farms’ online shop To learn more, visit BigTreeFarms.com and follow @bigtreefarms on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Big Tree Farms and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.