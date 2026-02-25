Michael L. Niemczyk Urges Taxpayers to Focus on Strategic Tax Planning as Filing Season Begins

MLN Wealth and Tax Planning Inc. emphasizes proactive strategies that can help clients save thousands, and in some cases, six figures, over time.

LAKE COUNTY, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With tax season underway, Michael L. Niemczyk of MLN Wealth and Tax Planning Inc. is encouraging individuals and families to look beyond annual filing requirements and consider the long-term impact of strategic tax planning.

While tax preparation ensures compliance and accurate reporting of the previous year’s financial activity, Michael Niemczyk emphasizes that true tax efficiency is achieved through proactive planning conducted throughout the year.

“Tax preparation is an essential process, but it is inherently retrospective,” said Michael L. Niemczyk. “Tax planning is forward-looking. When implemented strategically, it can significantly reduce lifetime tax liability and preserve more of a client’s wealth.”

For more than 25 years, Michael Niemczyk has worked with individuals, families, and business owners to design coordinated retirement and wealth strategies. At MLN Wealth and Tax Planning Inc., tax planning and preparation are integrated into a comprehensive 360-degree financial framework that includes portfolio management and estate planning considerations.

The firm’s collaborative model brings together Investment Advisors, Tax Planners, and Estate Planning Attorneys to evaluate each client’s full financial picture. This coordinated approach allows for the implementation of tax-efficient income strategies, thoughtful distribution planning, and long-term asset positioning designed to align with evolving tax laws and retirement goals.

According to Michael L. Niemczyk, proactive planning can generate meaningful results. Many clients realize annual savings in the thousands, while more complex cases, particularly among high-net-worth individuals, may see cumulative savings reaching six figures over time.



“Taxes are often one of the largest expenses individuals face in retirement,” Niemczyk added. “Without deliberate planning, income from retirement accounts and investments can create unintended tax consequences. A coordinated strategy helps mitigate that risk.”

MLN Wealth and Tax Planning Inc. follows a structured three-step process: Discover, Strategize, and Implement, beginning with a comprehensive fact-finding assessment and culminating in the development and ongoing management of a customized financial plan. The firm operates under a fiduciary standard and provides what many describe as a family-office level of service to clients throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

In addition to his advisory practice, Michael L. Niemczyk is the author of “Will You Run Out of Money Before You Run Out of Life?™️” and an educator who teaches financial courses for adults age 50 and older at University Center of Lake County, Harper College, and the University of Wisconsin–Parkside. He also serves as a speaker for the Chicago Chapter Society for Financial Awareness and has been featured in Financial Advisor Magazine, the Northwestern University School of Journalism, and Wall Street Select, as well as on several Chicago-area radio stations.

As taxpayers finalize their returns this season, Michael Niemczyk encourages them to use the moment as an opportunity to evaluate broader financial strategies.

“A tax return should be viewed as a planning tool,” he said. “With the right strategy in place, individuals can take greater control of their financial future.”

For additional information or to schedule a strategy session, visit https://www.mlnrp.com/

About MLN Wealth and Tax Planning Inc.

MLN Wealth and Tax Planning Inc. provides comprehensive retirement, portfolio management, tax planning and preparation, and estate planning services to residents of Illinois and Wisconsin. The firm offers fiduciary asset management, transparent performance reporting, and customized strategies designed to help clients achieve financial independence. Led by Michael L. Niemczyk, the firm integrates wealth management strategists, expert accountants, and seasoned attorneys to build a 360-degree financial strategy tailored to each client’s goals.

Personalized financial and tax planning and investment advice can only be rendered after engagement of the firm for services, execution of the required documentation, and receipt of required disclosures. Please contact the firm for further information. Advisory services offered through Michael Niemczyk Associates, Inc, an Illinois state-registered Investment Advisor. Registration with the Illinois does not imply a certain level of skill or expertise. Additional information about Michael Niemczyk Associates, Inc is available in its current disclosure documents, Form ADV and Form ADV Part 2A Brochure, each are accessible online via the SEC’s investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) database at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/124000. Michael Niemczyk Associates, Inc does not offer or provide legal advice. Please consult your attorney for such services.

