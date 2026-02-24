SIOBHAN CALDERBANK SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S WORLD CLASS LEADERSHIP AWARD

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Siobhan Calderbank at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is pleased to announce that Siobhan Calderbank, Vice President of Talent & Performance at Element Fleet Management has been selected for the World Class Leadership Award for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion in IAOTP is an honor in itself, only one exceptional leader is selected for this distinction. Siobhan Calderbank is being honored for her distinguished career spanning more than two decades and for her lasting contributions to her industry. IAOTP will recognize her achievements at its Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel.Siobhan’s exceptional expertise in her industry is a testament to her unwavering dedication. Over twenty years of her professional career have been devoted to leadership, diversity & inclusion, and change management. She has shown unwavering commitment and fervor in supporting a diverse clientele, including government entities, corporations of all sizes across various sectors, and women in professional fields. Ms. Calderbank has a wealth of expertise in coaching individuals at the executive level, including company owners and female professionals. Siobhan is well known for her exceptional energy and creativity in motivating her clients to bring about meaningful change while also assisting them in recognizing and handling their responses to such changes.Ms. Calderbank is the creator of Butterfly Ladies, a mentorship initiative designed to empower and guide women, particularly those from racialized communities who are continually adapting, transforming, and taking charge of their lives. Butterfly Ladies aims to empower women by encouraging them to engage in three fundamental actions: Learn, Live, and Lead. Ms. Calderbank has shared her expertise and insights globally, delivering keynotes to audiences from over 70 nations at seminars and conferences.Siobhan is a strong advocate for lifelong learning. Together with her 12-year-old daughter, she founded the “Crown” scholarship awards, which provide financial assistance to diverse and underrepresented students as they pursue their academic goals. Ms. Calderbank holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Information Technology Management from Toronto Metropolitan University and a Certificate in Advanced Human Resources from Queens University. She is certified as a Change Management Practitioner (CMP) by APMG, a Project Management Professional (PMP) by the Project Management Institute, and a Certified Training & Development Professional (CTDP) by the Institute for Performance & Learning. Additionally, Ms. Calderbank earned a Master of Arts in Leadership degree from Royal Roads University, specializing in leadership development, organizational change, and generational diversity.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Calderbank has been recognized for her dedication and leadership, receiving numerous awards and accolades. In 2019, she received the Women of Inspiration Award for Diversity and Inclusiveness from the Universal Women’s Network and became a UWN National Ambassador for Black Women. That same year, she was one of the top ten finalists for the Women Entrepreneur’s Inspirational Female Entrepreneur and was featured on the cover of Women Entrepreneur Magazine in July. In 2020, she was named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Businesswomen to Follow, graced the cover of Business View Magazine in October, and was recognized as one of the Top 100 Black Women to Watch in Canada by CIWBE. In 2022, ABC Women honored her as one of the Top 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women. The following year, in 2023, she was also named one of Canada’s Top 10 Diversity & Culture Impact Leaders by DiversityCan.In 2021 and 2023, Ms. Calderbank graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, appeared on the famous Reuters and Nasdaq Billboards in Times Square, NYC, and was honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala as an Empowered Woman of the Year 2021 and Top Director of the Year in Talent Management 2021. Additionally, she was featured on the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas Strip, recognized as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders in 2022, received IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2022, and recognized as Top Female Visionary of the Year 2023. In 2024, she was selected as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader, Woman of the Year and was inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2025 she was honored with IAOTP’s Presidential Award. In 2026 she received the Allyship Award from the Black Mentorship Inc. and has been nominated for a Rockstar RisingAward for her resilience and dedication to communities. Ms. Calderbank will receive her most recent awards from IAOTP, The World Class Leadership Award 2026, as well as the Bombshell Boss Babes Award this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.Looking back, Siobhan credits her success to the mentors she has had along the way and her passion for engaging others in positive and effective leadership change. In the future, she hopes to continue to empower other professionals through her keynotes and mentoring. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, golfing, and movies. 

